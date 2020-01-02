At Christmas, we had a mother plus a (step) father plus a new baby, resulting in a family that often is called the Holy Family. It is a model of an ideal family for us. We may not always achieve this goal, but it worth striving for.



It is God’s plan that a father (or step-father) support, love and encourage his wife. A mother (or step-mother) is to support, love and encourage her husband. They have authority over their children to instruct and admonish them in order to encourage the children and build them up so that they can advance in not only age but also wisdom before people and God. The children are to honor and obey their parents. The family, together, should be reverential and supportive of one another in their roles and duties.



Ideally, the husband and wife create a stable, lasting and faithful union with their marriage based on mutual support and love and that the union is generally open to having children. There are matters that a male parent brings to the marriage and can teach the family. There are matters that a female parent brings to a marriage and can teach the family. Ideally, there is a team to raise a child.



The Holy Family models this ideal for us. However, we know that families in the real world today do not always meet this ideal. Sometimes, the parents make choices contrary to the ideal. Sometimes, events happen outside their control and parents have to do their best to continue on. Many single parents or those in non-traditional families do successfully raise their children.



People can control whether or not they marry before having children and commit to trying to remain with each other until death do them part. They can work on developing the mutual support, love, and encouragement of each other that is needed. They can work with each other for the children — especially in front of their children. They can try to avoid outside issues such as substance abuse problems. They cannot, of course, control a death of a parent or a health issue, especially mental health issue, that might affect a parent in his or her role.



The popular culture celebrates open sexuality. It redefines marriage if people marry at all. It actively supports abortion of pre-born children. Divorce seems to be more about the individual parents than the children.



Studies show most abortions are for unmarried women. Single motherhood is the chief cause of poverty in the United States. Children in single parent homes are higher risk of dropping out of school, having behavioral problems, or being involved in juvenile delinquency or even criminal acts later in life. This does not happen to all children in these circumstances, but the odds of problems increase.

Whether we personally like it or not, studies show that children have the best chance of success if they have two active parents and that their chances for success increase if the parents are in the same household, if they are in a committed marriage, and there is both a male and female influence in the family.



It is difficult to achieve the ideal of the Holy Family, but it is a good model to strive for.