John Karl Bolte was quick to offer a helping hand.

When Kelley Stevenson left her Manzanola home to visit her terminally ill aunt Sue Swigert in Steamboat Springs over a month ago, Bolte offered his help.

“He came and stayed at my house and watched my dogs, so that I could say goodbye to my aunt,” Stevenson said. “That’s just the kind of person that he was.”

Bolte not only cared for Stevenson’s dogs; he took care of 300 spiders enclosed in her “critter room” as well.

As administrator of the Colorado Arachnid Club, Stevenson breeds spiders and conducts educational presentations at schools and birthday parties. Though the multitude of eight-legged creatures never bothered Bolte, it did spark his curiosity. He often affectionately called Stevenson the “Spider Lady” and made sure to express his interest.

“He would always ask questions, like he was trying to learn,” Stevenson said. “He was really supportive.

“He’d ask me, like if I was handling one, ‘Why isn’t it biting you?’ I’d tell him it’s because I’m not a threat, and I’d explain about whatever spider I was holding at that time.”

Bolte, 64, was found dead Tuesday on the floor of an apartment on South McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West. Stevenson said she didn’t hear about her friend’s death until Thursday. She was scrolling through her Facebook feed when she came across a post memorializing Bolte.

“I was in disbelief,” Stevenson said. “It felt like somebody was making a cruel joke or something.

“I went to his (Facebook) page and I posted, ‘Please tell me this is not true.’ People started talking to me and I found out he had died.”

Stevenson had known Bolte as a family friend 37 years. Bolte worked with her uncle Rick Stevenson at the Denver Police Department. However, Stevenson said she had few interactions with Bolte until the two reconnected in Pueblo during the final two years of Bolte’s life. The two had plenty to talk about as Stevenson herself was previously a police officer in Federal Heights.

“We would talk about police stuff, or we would talk about my uncle, their experiences while they were on duty — and things like,” Stevenson said. “We’d talk about just anything. Anything that would come up. It could be fishing or it could be hot wings. We’d talk about whatever.”

Bolte is remembered by Stevenson and others who knew him for his giving heart.

“Every time getting together with Karl with our lunches and stuff like that, it was always fun,” Stevenson said. ” I went through a very difficult breakup, and he helped motivate me. Instead of just being depressed and staying in bed, he would make me get out and go have lunch instead of letting me just sit there and pout. I’m very appreciative of that.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is still sorting through circumstances of Bolte’s death, which the county coroner has declared a homicide. Bolte lived alone. A neighbor found him lying on the floor of an adjacent apartment and called authorities.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday. Sheriff Kirk Taylor has said he urges anyone who something suspicious in that area on Dec. 30 or New Year’s Eve to call detectives at 583-6250 or Pueblo Crimestoppers at 542-7867.

Bolte’s death is the first homicide reported in Pueblo County this year. There were 13 reported in 2019, with one occurring in Pueblo West.

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jamesbartolo6