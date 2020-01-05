The Pueblo City Council recently confirmed appointments Mayor Nick Gradisar made to several city committees.

Karen Gale and Rebecca Knapp has been approved by council to serve on the Pueblo Streetscape Advisory Committee after being recommended by Gradisar.

Incumbent member Terra Riggio resigned from the committee. Another incumbent, Jean Latka, had her term expire, which made the two positions available.

One term is to complete a three-year term that is expiring Nov. 1, and the other term is for three years expiring on Nov. 1, 2022.

Members of this committee serve on a volunteer basis and aren't compensated. There are seven members that serve three-year terms.

The committee investigates, evaluates, promotes and recommends projects with respect to streetscapes throughout Pueblo, and also creates a community awareness program as to the availability and use of grant and general fund monies, promotes volunteerism to maintain sustainable streetscapes, and makes periodic reports with respect to streetscape projects to the City Council.

The council also approved the mayor's recommendation to reappoint Janet Creswell, Warren Diodosio and Chris Millken to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center Board of Trustees to serve three-year terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.

All three of those incumbents' terms expired.

The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center Board of Trustees also is a volunteer committee whose members serve without compensation.

The committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month and members manage the affairs of the Arts Center.

