Mary Eleanor Russell was born May 8, 1927, to Albert Edwin "Blackie" and Sophia Laverty Russell in their house on 526 Hayes Ave. in La Junta, Colo.

Mary was married to Calvin Kenneth Cranson on March 24, 1946, at the First Baptist Church of La Junta, Colo.

To this marriage seven children were born. Kenny (Janell) Cranson, Linda (Gayle) Senor, Russell (Maria) Cranson, Susie Turner, Tead (Anita) Cranson, Mary Ann (Jim) Nichols and Eddie (Denise) Cranson.

The family just kept growing. Kenny and Janell Cranson have 4 children. Molly, Kendi, Cassy and John. Their kids married and had their own families. Molly and Jason Stuchlik: Ryan, Tyler and Triston. Kendi and Everitt Groves: Bryghton and Wyncie Groves, Ashtyn and Kyle Broce, Trycelea and Whitlee, Josi, Jacob and Braiselea. Cassie and Chip Roweth: Hope, Chase and Clay. John and Kathy Jo Cranson: Peyton, Kolter, Kennedy and Jora.

Linda and Gayle Senor have 3 children, Jean, Danny and David. Their families are Jeannie and Ryan Nesselhuf: Katie and Nate, Danny and Lori Senor: Sarah and Tead. David and Kayla Senor: Haley and Cassidy.

Russell and Maria Cranson with 2 children. Todd and Amy Cranson. Erin and Josh Smith: Blame and Hunter.

Susie Turner and her family, Jake and Jess Turner: Tayla and Tagg. Abby and Ricardo Marquez: Presley, Mia, Olivia and Rickie.

Tead and Anita Cranson.

Mary Ann and Jim Nichols had 3 boys. Tom and Amanda Nichols: Jacquelyn. Mark Nichols and fiancé Meghan: Kaitlyn and Ayden. And Bill Nichols who passed at age 13.

Eddie and Denise Cranson having 4 boys. Jeff and Jaime Cranson: Tyler, Conner and Kylie. Matt and Jacque Cranson: Nolan, Cason, Kolter, Baylor and Brooklyn. Brett Cranson and Trae Cranson.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Cranson, sons: Kenny and Eddie Cranson, Grandson Little Bill Nichols, parents Blackie and Sophie Russell, brothers, Dave, Tead and Jerry Russell, sister-in-law, Shirley Russell and niece Susan Russell.

Mary passed away at her home on Dec. 31, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Brandon Mills of the First Southern Baptist Church officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com.