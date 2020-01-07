The theme is “The Gift goes On."

Has your life been a mystery? After 5 invites you to join them next Monday to hear Ginny Lagergren from La Junta, tell of her “Life’s a Mystery."

The special feature will be White Elephant Gifts. Each one attending is welcome to bring a new or slightly used item. Each person will receive tickets to put in a bag by the item which they would like a chance to take home. Weston Buhr of La Junta will be playing the dinner music and special music. Please join the group at the Arkansas Valley After Five dinner meeting on Monday.

Arkansas Valley After 5 meets in the Rizzuto Banquet Room at the Otero Junior College Student Center at 6:15 p.m. next Monday.

Guests, teens, millennials, women and men are always welcome at every Arkansas Valley After 5, which is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries headquartered at Overland Park, Kansas. Dedicated ladies under the leadership of Marci Manyik, Stonecroft Area Representative, serve in various positions of responsibility on the Planning Team. The group meets regularly on the second Monday of each month in the Rizzuto Banquet Room of the Student Center at Otero Junior College. More information about the parent organization may be found by visiting their website www.stonecroft.org.

For more information about the local meeting and to make reservations to attend the meeting, please call or email Peggy Babb, 853-6634, babbdp96@gmail.com. Reservations for the Monday $14 buffet are required, must be honored, and are needed by Thursday evening.