La Junta resident Darlene Derbigny was chosen to fill the vacant seat on the school board at a special meeting of the board on Thursday.

Pictured is Derbigny swearing her oath of office Thursday evening.

The school board's next is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the La Junta Intermediary School in the Auxiliary Room.

