The Fowler High School girls basketball team jumped to an early lead on John Mall in the first game of the new year Saturday at Grizzly Gym.

The Lady Grizzlies never trailed and they went on to defeat the Lady Panthers 49-11 for their first win of the season.

"We had a lot of girls play well and play hard," said Fowler coach Lindsay Whalen. "We got some steals and some turnovers. So it was nice to get a win for us."

Fowler scored the first four points on baskets by the Pruett sisters, Ryanna and Shealea. Cierra Padilla scored John Mall's first points as she made one of two from the free throw line. However, Kaely Pieper scored four points, and Ashlyn Alvey two as the Lady Grizzlies led 10-1 after the first quarter.

Katherine Crisp opened the second quarter by scoring for the Lady Panthers. Shealea Pruett opened the Lady Grizzlies' second quarter scoring with a jumper, and then Jayden Osborne made two free tosses. Emily Flanscha then scored four straight points for an 18-3 lead with 3:47 left in the half.

Amanda Dotter split at the charity stripe for John Mall, but Emerson Mason made one of two free throws for the Lady Grizzlies. Pieper then scored four more points to give Fowler a 23-4 lead at the break.

The Lady Grizzlies scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to extend their advantage to 36-4. Pieper led the charge with four points.

Padilla ended the run with one of two from the line. Fowler then scored the final nine points of the quarter, with Alvey scoring seven of them, including the game's only 3-point basket, for a 45-5 lead at the end of the third period.

The final quarter was played under a running clock. Fowler scored four points in the fourth on baskets by Tannice Wetzel and Mason, while John Mall scored six in the final frame.

Two Lady Grizzlies scored in double figures with Pieper scoring 12 and Alvey adding 11.

Padilla led John Mall with six points.

Fowler (1-6, 1-1 Santa Fe League) will host Holly this coming Saturday.

"We knocked them out of the playoffs last year," Whalen said. "I think they have a little revenge factor against us, so we have to be ready to go against them."

The first game begins at 2 p.m. at Grizzly Gym.

Fowler 49, John Mall 11

John Mall — Vallejos 0 0-0 0, Tenorio 0 0-0 0, Padilla 2 2-4 6, Dotter 0 3-4 3, Crisp 1 0-0 2, Romero 0 0-0 0, Vigil 0 0-0 0, Serrato 0 0-0 0. Total 3 5-8 11.

3-point goals — none

Fowler — Osborne 1 2-4 4, S. Pruett 2 1-2 5, Alvey 4 2-2 11, Pieper 5 2-3 12, R. Pruett 2 0-2 4, Lange 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 1 0-0 2, Mason 2 1-4 5, Flanscha 2 0-1 4, Graham 0 0-0 0. Total 20 8-18 49.

3-point goals — Alvey 1.

John Mall 1 3 1 6 — 11

Fowler 10 12 22 4 — 49

Fouls — John Mall 12, Fowler 11.

