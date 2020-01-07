Members of Pueblo Horizons Federal Credit Union voted in favor of the merger with Premier Members Credit Union.

This was the final step in the approval process and was announced at a special meeting of the membership Monday. The combining of systems will occur over the next few months. The ongoing credit union will operate as Premier Members Credit Union located at 1825 Hood Ave. and Carlos Pacheco will lead the combined organization, serving as CEO.

Horizons will continue to operate under its current name until account, service and system integration is completed. As information about the integration process becomes available, it will be posted on both Horizons and Premier members websites at horizonsfcu.org and pmcu.org, respectively. Horizons members also will be kept informed as core systems integration activities progress.

“We’re very grateful and excited to receive this final approval from our members,” said Don Ortega, Horizons CEO. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve our new combined membership in Pueblo, and begin offering improved rates, products and services.”

“This merger will benefit both credit unions by expanding offerings and locations to the combined membership,” said Mark Gisi, chairman of the Premier Members board. “With greater resources, we can provide increased membership value.”

The combined organization will have assets of more than $1.2 billion, more than 76,000 members, and 19 branches in Boulder, Louisville, Longmont, Firestone, Arvada, Westminster, Greenwood Village, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Pueblo.

For more information, go to pmcu.org.