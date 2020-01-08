Makai Funaki doesn’t have a problem doing the dirty work down low for the Pueblo West High School boys basketball team.

Funaki is a 6’3, 210-pound junior who plays three sports for the Cyclones — including football.

For Funaki, who is the center on a relatively undersized boys hoops team, being the team’s big man is a role he takes seriously.

At practice Funaki focuses on rebounding and being a force in the middle of the paint on defense.

“Coach is always challenging me to get rebounds, box outs and he wants me to be selfish and get those rebounds,” Funaki said. “He tells me it’s my ball and to box out on rebounds. It’s an emphasis in practice.”

The junior’s physicality on the football field has been useful on the basketball court.

His frame, athleticism and determination have all played a role in becoming a better basketball player.

“Football teaches me to be aggressive,” he said. “Obviously on the basketball court you have to measure it out so you don’t foul out. Coach wants me to be aggressive but under control.”

As Funaki has gained more experience, he’s become a more disciplined basketball player.

In the Cyclones’ 71-57 victory over Class 5A Windsor on Friday, Funaki was a force on the glass and blocked five shots.

One of Funaki’s blocks came late in the game. The Wizards were within four points when the Cyclones center blocked a layup.

From there, the Cyclones closed the game out and won its sixth straight game.

For Funaki, defense is the key to winning close games and ultimately a title.

“Defense wins championships,” Fuanki said. “I would like to pride myself on my defense. Defense, especially on a smaller team, I have to be the guy in the middle. So I have to be disciplined and take pride in it to help our team win.”

Funaki averages 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Offensively Funaki has contributed too. He’s averaging 6 points per game, often from offensive rebounds and being a force down low.

“That’s my main way to score is on the offensive glass,” Funaki said. “If our shots aren’t falling, you know shooters are still going to shoot. I’m able to get the ball one-on-one in the post or get a put back. That’s how I’m going to score.”

Last year, Funaki was a role player who came off the bench.

Now a starter, Funaki takes pride in being of the leaders of the team.

“It means a lot to me, actually,” Funaki said. “I’m surrounded by great seniors who have picked up in the past. They’re willing to push me and patient so it makes us a better team overall.”

To improve his game, Funaki has looked to several NBA stars to model himself after.

Back-to-back defensive NBA Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is one of those players that Funaki aspires to craft his game after.

“He’s probably my favorite center,” he said. “I also like Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics and Dirk Nowitzki. I like the way they create great space and create great shots in the post or in the short corner. It’s just amazing.”

He’s also looked to assistant coach Brandon Norris for guidance as well.

Norris, who is 6-5 himself, is a former standout player for Adams State, has helped Funaki learn to better use his body down low.

“Coach Norris has taught me a lot,” Funaki said. “He’s taught me to be more aggressive but controlled on offense and defense. And honestly, that’s made a better player. He’s pushed me and practices with me.

“He’s teaching me stuff to and teaching me how to help the team win.”

