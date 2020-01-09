Music lovers are invited to partake in two different concert opportunities slated Saturday in Florence and Thursday in Canon City.

The Florence Arts Council is set to host Dana Cooper, an Alamosa folk singer and songwriter, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bell Tower Cultural Center, 201 E. Second St. in Florence. Cooper has seven CD’s to his credit, the most recent of which is entitled, “Incendiary Kid.”

His awards include the Folk Alliance International's 2015 Spirit of Folk award. Cost to attend the concert is $10 per person or $8 for members.

Advance tickets are available at the Bell Tower from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 719-784-2038 for details.

The Recital Series at Christ Episcopal Church is set to present the Veronika String Quartet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 802 Harrison Ave. The award-winning quartet was established in Moscow in 1989.

The group’s members currently reside in Southern Colorado and have been performing in the Pueblo area since 1999. A "meet-and-greet" reception will follow the performance in the church hall.

Cost is $10 for adults or free for students. Call 719-429-7551 for details.

