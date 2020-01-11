Jan. 7

12 p.m. - Breeding Cattle Arrival and Stalling

Jan. 8

1 p.m. - Angus "Hill" Cattle Arrival @ Cattle Barn

Jan. 9

8 a.m. - Angus "Yards" Cattle Arrival @ Stockyards

9 a.m. - Wool Show Judging @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

12 p.m. - Catch-A-Calf Arrival @ Cattle Barn

12 p.m. - Stock Show Kick-Off Parade presented by Arrow Electronics

2 p.m. - Llama Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

Jan. 10

All Day - International Livestock Forum @ Colorado State University

8 a.m. - 4H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Catch-A-Calf Arrival @ Cattle Barn

8 a.m. - Western National Roundup Youth 4-H Horse Judging Contest @ Coliseum

9 a.m. - Llama Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Shorn Fleece/Fiber Show (Llama) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

10 a.m. - Alpaca Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

10 a.m. - Boots N' Business Luncheon hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

12:30 p.m. - The Red Angus Renaissance Sale "2020 Edition" @ National Western Club

1 p.m. - Catch-A-Calf Processing @ Cattle Barn

3 p.m. - Catch-A-Calf Records Meeting @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

Jan. 11

8 a.m. - 4-H/FFA Meats Judging Contest @ CSU, Fort Colins, Colo.

8 a.m. - National Gelbvieh Junior Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. National Red Angus Junior Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Colorado Fiddle Championships @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

9 a.m. - Shorn Fleece/Walking Fiber Show (Alpaca) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Youth Ranch Horse Mentor Matchup @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Gelbvieh and Gelbvieh Balancer Futurity @ Stadium Arena

10 a.m. - Irish Dexter Show @ Stockyard Arena

10 a.m. - Llama Walking Fiber Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11 a.m. - Colorado vs The World Rodeo: CINCH World Team Semi-Final @ Coliseum

12 p.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

12:30 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - An Afternoon with Llamas/Alpacas @ Stadium Arena

1:30 p.m. Llama/Alpaca Show @ Stadium Arena

2 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion

3:30 p.m. - Colorado vs The World Rodeo: RAM Team Colorado Semi-Final @ Coliseum

3:30 p.m. - Folkloric Dancers @ Ames Activity Pavilion

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining Draw Party @ Paddock Arena/Events Center

5 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5:30 p.m. - Invitational Ranch Rodeo presented by Colorado Barricade @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 p.m. - Colorado vs The World FINALS @ Coliseum

Jan. 12

7 a.m. - 4-H/FFA Livestock & Meats Contest Awards Breakfast @ Denver

8 a.m. - Colorado Fiddle Championships @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

9 a.m. - Gelbvieh and Balancer Heifer & Bull Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - National Western Cowboy Church @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Catch-A-Calf Show, Photo Session and Final Awards @ Stadium Arena

10 a.m. - National Red Angus Pen Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

12 p.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

1 p.m. - Llama/Alpaca Show @ Stadium Arena

1 p.m. - National Wagyu Female & Bull Show @ Stockyards Arena

1 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - $25,000 RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

2 p.m. - Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza presented by Hutchison Western @ Coliseum

2 p.m. - Red Angus Mile High Classic Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

2:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Limousin Sale Social @ National Western Club

4:30 p.m. - Folkloric Dancers @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5 p.m. - National Limousin Sale @ National Western Club

6 p.m. - Gelbvieh Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

6:30 p.m. - Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza presented by Hutchison Western @ Coliseum

Jan. 13

7 a.m. - AQHA Quarter Horse & APHA Paint Horse Show @ Coliseum

8 a.m. - National Gelbvieh & Balancer Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - National Red Angus Open Show @ Stadium Arena

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals - Beef Palace Auction Arena

12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - Junior Market Goat & Wether Doe Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion

3 p.m. - Boer Goat Arrival Murdoch's Jr. Barn

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Pri presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

7 p.m. - Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (Semi-Finals) @ Coliseum

Jan. 14

All day: Free Grounds Admission Day compliments by Arrow Electronics

7 a.m. - AQHA/APHA Quarter Horse & Paint Horse Show @ Coliseum

8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Junior Market Goats/Wether Doe Processing/Weight @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8 a.m. - Junior South Devon Show followed by National South Devon Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9 a.m. - National Limousin Junior Heifer/ Lim-Flex Show @ Stadium Arena

9:45 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Junior Braunvieh Show followed by the Open Braunvieh Show @ Stockyards Arena

10:30 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11 a.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11:30 a.m. - Junior Market Goat/Wether Doe Fitting Contest @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - National Limousin MOE Show @ Stadium Arena

1:30 p.m. - Junior Market Goat Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Miniature Zebu Show @ Stadium Arena

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Pri presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Junior Wether Doe Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - PBR 101 @ Coliseum

6 p.m. - NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show Bridle Feature @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

6:30 p.m. - DMCC Goat Roping @ Stadium Arena

7 p.m. - Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (Semi-Finals) @ Coliseum

Jan. 15

7 a.m. - AQHA/APHA Quarter Horse & Paint Horse Show & FINALS @ Coliseum

8 a.m. - Junior Angus Breeding Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - National Hereford Junior Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9 a.m. - Junior Market Goat Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Limousin & Lim-Flex Carload & Pen Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

9:45 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - Denver National Maine-Anjou / MaineTainer Sale Bull Evaluation @ Stockyards Arena

1 p.m. - Junior Market Goat Championship Selection @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Boer Goat Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

2:30 p.m. - Angus "Denim & Diamonds" Sale Cattle Display @ Stadium Arena

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5 p.m. - Angus "Denim & Diamond" Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

7 p.m. - Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (FINALS) @ Coliseum

Jan. 16

6:30 a.m. - Collegiate Livestock Team Contest Lineup @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest @ Coliseum

8 a.m. - National Hereford Bull Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9 a.m. - Angus Bull ROV Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards

9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Angus Bull Sale Parade @ Stadium Arena

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor

1:30 p.m. - Angus Bull Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Cinch Equicross @ Coliseum

3 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Contest @ Adams County Fair Grounds

3 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Contest @ Adams County Fairground

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

6 p.m. - Stadium Arena Mutton Bustin’ presented by Frontier Airlines @ Stadium Arena

7 p.m. - Pink Pro Rodeo presented by Cigna @ Coliseum

Jan. 17

7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Angus Female ROV Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - College Wool Judging Contest @ Adams County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. - Hereford Pen of Heifers Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

8 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8:30 a.m. - Collegiate Carload Judging Contest @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards

9:30 a.m. - Hereford Pen / Carload Bull Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Awards Banquet @ Adams County Fair Grounds

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

12 p.m. - Denver National Maine-Anjou / MaineTainer Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena

12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

12:30 p.m. - Livestock Marketing Workshop – Ranch House Design @ Centennial Room

1 p.m. - Andis Grooming Demonstration @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

2:30 p.m. - Colorado Angus Association Foundation Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Hereford Sale Cattle Display @ Stadium Arena

4:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5 p.m. - Weaver Leather Livestock Lamb Fitting Demo @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

6 p.m. - Collegiate Livestock Judging Awards Banquet @ Double Tree - Denver

6:30 p.m. - National Hereford Sale @ Stadium Arena

7 p.m. - Collegiate Wool Judging Awards Banquet @ Double Tree - Denver

7:30 p.m. - $15,000 Monarch Casino Gambler’s Choice Jumper Stake @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

7:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

Jan. 18

7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Angus Bull/Heifer Pen/Carload Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

8 a.m. - National Hereford Female Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards

9 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb Processing @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Shorthorn Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena

9:30 - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11 a.m. - Pro Rodeo – CSU Performance @ Coliseum

11:30 a.m. - Wild West Show Preview @ Ames Activity Pavilion

12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

12 p.m. - National ROE Charolais Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena

1 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Ag Education forum/workshop with StockShow U @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

3 p.m. - NWSS “Bright Lights” Maine-Anjou Bull/Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

3:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

4 p.m. - Junior Market Lamb Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

4:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5 p.m. - Western Elite Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

5 p.m. - Wild West Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

5:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

6 p.m. - Dog Pull @ Stadium Arena

7:30 p.m. - $5,000 Top of the Rockies Jumper Stake @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

Jan. 19

7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Collegiate Meats Judging Contest @ JBS - Greeley

8 a.m. - Junior Percentage Charolais Heifer Show / Junior Charolais Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Open Maine-Anjou Bull Show /Open MaineTainer Bull Show / Junior MaineTainer Breeding Heifers / Open MaineTainer Show/ Junior Maine-Anjou Breeding Heifers/Open Maine-Anjou Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Simmental Pen of Bulls Show @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards

9 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Founders Memorial Church Service @ Coliseum

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11 a.m. - Jr Shorthorn Heifer Show/ Jr ShorthornPlus Heifer Show/ Open ShorthornPlus Bull Show followed by the Shorthorn Plus Female Show @ Stadium Arena

11:30 a.m. - Wild West Show Preview @ Ames Activity Pavilion

12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

1 p.m. - Charolais In The Rockies Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

1 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

2:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Wild West Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

5 p.m. - “The Summit” National Shorthorn Sale Cattle Parade @ Stadium Arena

5:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

6 p.m. - “The Summit” National Shorthorn Sale @ National Western Club

6 p.m. - Junior Market Lamb Champion Selection @ Stadium Arena

6:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

Jan. 20

7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

7:30 a.m. - Collegiate Meats Judging Awards Breakfast @ Double Tree Denver

8 a.m. - Chianina/ Chiangus Junior Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Junior Market Swine Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8 a.m. - National ROE Charolais Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Simmental Pen of Heifers Show @ Stockyards Arena

9:30 a.m. - Chianina/Chiangus Bull/Female Show @ Stadium Arena

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Salers Bull Futurity Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11 a.m. - National Salers Heifer & Bull Pen Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

11:30 a.m. - National Shorthorn Female Show /National Shorthorn Bull Show @ Stadium Arena

12:30 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - American Galloway Show @ Stockyards Arena

1 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

2 p.m. - Simmental Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

3 p.m. - Xtreme Dogs @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

3:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

6 p.m. - MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo of Champions @ Coliseum

7 p.m. - $40,000 Grand Prix presented by Monarch Casino @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

Jan. 21

8 a.m. - Horseman’s Challenge @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Arrival @ Cattle Barn

8 a.m. - Junior Market Swine Processing @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8 a.m. - Simmental Jr. Breeding Heifer Show / Simmental Bull Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Sure Champ Hospitality Booth @ West Doors - Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Exceptional Rodeo presented by GE Johnson @ Coliseum

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11 a.m. - Piedmontese Show @ Stockyards Arena

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

12:30 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - 45th National Salers Sale @ National Western Club

1 p.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor

1:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Junior Market Swine Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

4:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

6 p.m. - Stadium Arena Mutton Bustin’ presented by Frontier Airlines @ Stadium Arena

6:30 p.m. - Xtreme Dogs @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

7 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – Military Appreciation Night @ Coliseum

Jan. 22

8 a.m. - Horseman’s Challenge @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Simmental Female Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Processing @ Cattle Barn

9 a.m. - Junior Market Swine Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Salers Jr. Breeding Heifer Show/45th National Salers Open Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Salers Jr. Breeding Heifer/45th National Salers Open Show @ Stadium Arena

9:30 a.m. - NWSS Commercial Heifer Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

12:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - Andis Cattle Grooming Demonstration @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

1 p.m. - National Jr. American Aberdeen Showmanship @ Stockyards Arena

1:30 p.m. - NWSS Commercial Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

1:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – FFA Day @ Coliseum

2 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2:30 p.m. - National Jr. American Aberdeen Female Show (Fullblood & %) @ Stockyards Arena

3 p.m. - Junior Market Steer Showmanship @ Stadium Arena

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Rodeo 101 @ Denver Coliseum

7 p.m. - An Evening of Dancing Horses presented by 9NEWS @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

7 p.m. - Junior Market Swine Champion Selection @ Stadium Arena

7 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

Jan. 23

8 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Preliminary Cattle Competition) @ Stockyards

9 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - National American Aberdeen Female Show (Fullblood & %) @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - Poultry Setup @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9:45 - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

10:30 a.m. - Pro Rodeo – Sensory Friendly @ Coliseum

11 a.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

12 p.m. - Breeding Sheep Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

12 p.m. - Open Prospect Calves Arrive @ Cattle Barn

12:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Yak Pen Show @ Stockyards

3:30 p.m. - Horsemanship Clinic @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

5 p.m. - Junior Market Steer Champion Selection @ Stadium Arena

6 p.m. - Highland Jr. Breeding Heifer Show / Steers & Prospect Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

7 p.m. - An Evening of Dancing Horses presented by 9NEWS @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

Jan. 24

8 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Junior Market Premier Exhibitor Interviews – TBA

8 a.m. - Miniature Hereford World Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - National Highland Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - Poultry Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Preliminary Cattle Competition) @ Stockyards

8:30 a.m. - National American Aberdeen Heifer & Bull Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - National American Aberdeen Bull Show (Fullblood & %) @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - Open Prospect Calves Processing @ Cattle Barn

9 a.m. - Yak Seminars @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

9:30 a.m. - National Bison Assoc., Junior Judging Competition @ Stockyards

9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

10 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

11 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

12 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

1 p.m. - Rocky Mtn. Yaks PO Pen Show @ Stockyards

12:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

2 p.m. - Bison Handling Q&A @ Stockyards (1400 Alley by red squeeze chute)

2 p.m. - National American Aberdeen Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

2 p.m. - National American Aberdeen Sale

2 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Texas Longhorn World Show (Haltered) @ Stockyards Arena

3 p.m. - Stock Show U Team Fitting Contest @ Stadium Arena

4 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

4 p.m. - Poultry Meat Production Pen of 3 Judging @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

6 p.m. - Dog Fly Ball Games @ Stadium Arena

6:30 p.m. - Auction of Junior Livestock Champions @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

7 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

7:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – CU Night @ Coliseum

Jan. 25

8 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

8 a.m. - Junior Ewe Lamb Showmanship (All Breeds) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8 a.m. - Miniature Hereford Junior Show @ Stadium Arena

8 a.m. - NBA Gold Trophy Show Bison Judging Reasons @ Stockyards (1400 Alley)

8 a.m. - NBA Gold Trophy Trophy Show Bison Judging Reasons @ Stockyards (1400 Alley)

8:30 a.m. - Junior Breeding Sheep Show followed by the Open Show (Meat Breeds) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Open Prospect Steer Show @ Stadium Arena

9 a.m. - Poultry Judging @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Yak Halter Show @ Stockyards Arena

9:15 a.m. - Rodeo 101 @ Coliseum

9:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Junior Poultry Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

10 a.m. - National Gold Trophy Bison Carcass Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

10 a.m. - National Highland Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

10 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Finals Cattle Competition) @ Stockyards

10:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - National Gold Trophy Bison Live Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

11 a.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

11:30 a.m. - Open Prospect Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena

12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

12 p.m. - Texas Longhorn World Show (Non-Haltered) @ Stockyards Arena

12 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

1 p.m. - Stock Dog Sale Trials @ Stockyards

2 p.m. - NWSS Stock Dog Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena

2 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

3 p.m. - Auctioneering Contest @ Beef Palace Auction Arena

3:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – Wyoming Day @ Coliseum

3:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion

6 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

6 p.m. - Youth Equestrian Showcase scholarship presentation @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

6:30 p.m. - Sheep Lead Contest @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

8 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum

Jan. 26

8 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Intermediate Cattle dogs Competition) @ Stockyards

8:30 a.m. - Junior Breeding Sheep Show followed by the Open Show (Wool Breeds, Natural Color Breeds) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn

9 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

9 a.m. - Rocky Mtn Yaks PO Halter Show @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - Rocky Mtn. Yaks PO Halter Show @ Stockyards Arena

9 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Sheep Competition) @ Stadium Arena

9:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

10 a.m. - Cowboy Church @ Coliseum

10 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Nursery Dogs Competition) @ Stockyards

10:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion

12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland

12 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion

1 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center

1 p.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Intermediate Sheep Competition) @ Stadium Arena

1:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion

2 p.m. - Pro Rodeo FINALS @ Coliseum

3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion