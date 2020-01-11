Jan. 7
12 p.m. - Breeding Cattle Arrival and Stalling
Jan. 8
1 p.m. - Angus "Hill" Cattle Arrival @ Cattle Barn
Jan. 9
8 a.m. - Angus "Yards" Cattle Arrival @ Stockyards
9 a.m. - Wool Show Judging @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
12 p.m. - Catch-A-Calf Arrival @ Cattle Barn
12 p.m. - Stock Show Kick-Off Parade presented by Arrow Electronics
2 p.m. - Llama Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
Jan. 10
All Day - International Livestock Forum @ Colorado State University
8 a.m. - 4H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Catch-A-Calf Arrival @ Cattle Barn
8 a.m. - Western National Roundup Youth 4-H Horse Judging Contest @ Coliseum
9 a.m. - Llama Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Shorn Fleece/Fiber Show (Llama) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
10 a.m. - Alpaca Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
10 a.m. - Boots N' Business Luncheon hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
12:30 p.m. - The Red Angus Renaissance Sale "2020 Edition" @ National Western Club
1 p.m. - Catch-A-Calf Processing @ Cattle Barn
3 p.m. - Catch-A-Calf Records Meeting @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
Jan. 11
8 a.m. - 4-H/FFA Meats Judging Contest @ CSU, Fort Colins, Colo.
8 a.m. - National Gelbvieh Junior Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. National Red Angus Junior Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Colorado Fiddle Championships @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
9 a.m. - Shorn Fleece/Walking Fiber Show (Alpaca) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Youth Ranch Horse Mentor Matchup @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Gelbvieh and Gelbvieh Balancer Futurity @ Stadium Arena
10 a.m. - Irish Dexter Show @ Stockyard Arena
10 a.m. - Llama Walking Fiber Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11 a.m. - Colorado vs The World Rodeo: CINCH World Team Semi-Final @ Coliseum
12 p.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
12:30 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - An Afternoon with Llamas/Alpacas @ Stadium Arena
1:30 p.m. Llama/Alpaca Show @ Stadium Arena
2 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion
3:30 p.m. - Colorado vs The World Rodeo: RAM Team Colorado Semi-Final @ Coliseum
3:30 p.m. - Folkloric Dancers @ Ames Activity Pavilion
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining Draw Party @ Paddock Arena/Events Center
5 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5:30 p.m. - Invitational Ranch Rodeo presented by Colorado Barricade @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 p.m. - Colorado vs The World FINALS @ Coliseum
Jan. 12
7 a.m. - 4-H/FFA Livestock & Meats Contest Awards Breakfast @ Denver
8 a.m. - Colorado Fiddle Championships @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
9 a.m. - Gelbvieh and Balancer Heifer & Bull Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - National Western Cowboy Church @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Catch-A-Calf Show, Photo Session and Final Awards @ Stadium Arena
10 a.m. - National Red Angus Pen Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
12 p.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
1 p.m. - Llama/Alpaca Show @ Stadium Arena
1 p.m. - National Wagyu Female & Bull Show @ Stockyards Arena
1 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - $25,000 RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
2 p.m. - Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza presented by Hutchison Western @ Coliseum
2 p.m. - Red Angus Mile High Classic Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
2:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Limousin Sale Social @ National Western Club
4:30 p.m. - Folkloric Dancers @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5 p.m. - National Limousin Sale @ National Western Club
6 p.m. - Gelbvieh Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
6:30 p.m. - Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza presented by Hutchison Western @ Coliseum
Jan. 13
7 a.m. - AQHA Quarter Horse & APHA Paint Horse Show @ Coliseum
8 a.m. - National Gelbvieh & Balancer Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - National Red Angus Open Show @ Stadium Arena
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals - Beef Palace Auction Arena
12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - Junior Market Goat & Wether Doe Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion
3 p.m. - Boer Goat Arrival Murdoch's Jr. Barn
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Pri presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
7 p.m. - Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (Semi-Finals) @ Coliseum
Jan. 14
All day: Free Grounds Admission Day compliments by Arrow Electronics
7 a.m. - AQHA/APHA Quarter Horse & Paint Horse Show @ Coliseum
8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Junior Market Goats/Wether Doe Processing/Weight @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8 a.m. - Junior South Devon Show followed by National South Devon Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9 a.m. - National Limousin Junior Heifer/ Lim-Flex Show @ Stadium Arena
9:45 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Junior Braunvieh Show followed by the Open Braunvieh Show @ Stockyards Arena
10:30 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11 a.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11:30 a.m. - Junior Market Goat/Wether Doe Fitting Contest @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - National Limousin MOE Show @ Stadium Arena
1:30 p.m. - Junior Market Goat Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Miniature Zebu Show @ Stadium Arena
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Pri presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Junior Wether Doe Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - PBR 101 @ Coliseum
6 p.m. - NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show Bridle Feature @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
6:30 p.m. - DMCC Goat Roping @ Stadium Arena
7 p.m. - Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (Semi-Finals) @ Coliseum
Jan. 15
7 a.m. - AQHA/APHA Quarter Horse & Paint Horse Show & FINALS @ Coliseum
8 a.m. - Junior Angus Breeding Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - National Hereford Junior Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9 a.m. - Junior Market Goat Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Limousin & Lim-Flex Carload & Pen Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
9:45 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM's Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - Denver National Maine-Anjou / MaineTainer Sale Bull Evaluation @ Stockyards Arena
1 p.m. - Junior Market Goat Championship Selection @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Boer Goat Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
2:30 p.m. - Angus "Denim & Diamonds" Sale Cattle Display @ Stadium Arena
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children's Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5 p.m. - Angus "Denim & Diamond" Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
7 p.m. - Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (FINALS) @ Coliseum
Jan. 16
6:30 a.m. - Collegiate Livestock Team Contest Lineup @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest @ Coliseum
8 a.m. - National Hereford Bull Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9 a.m. - Angus Bull ROV Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards
9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Angus Bull Sale Parade @ Stadium Arena
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor
1:30 p.m. - Angus Bull Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Cinch Equicross @ Coliseum
3 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Contest @ Adams County Fair Grounds
3 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Contest @ Adams County Fairground
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
6 p.m. - Stadium Arena Mutton Bustin’ presented by Frontier Airlines @ Stadium Arena
7 p.m. - Pink Pro Rodeo presented by Cigna @ Coliseum
Jan. 17
7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Angus Female ROV Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - College Wool Judging Contest @ Adams County Fairgrounds
8 a.m. - Hereford Pen of Heifers Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
8 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8:30 a.m. - Collegiate Carload Judging Contest @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards
9:30 a.m. - Hereford Pen / Carload Bull Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Awards Banquet @ Adams County Fair Grounds
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
12 p.m. - Denver National Maine-Anjou / MaineTainer Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena
12 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
12:30 p.m. - Livestock Marketing Workshop – Ranch House Design @ Centennial Room
1 p.m. - Andis Grooming Demonstration @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
1:30 p.m. - Old West Cowboy Antics @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
2:30 p.m. - Colorado Angus Association Foundation Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Hereford Sale Cattle Display @ Stadium Arena
4:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5 p.m. - Weaver Leather Livestock Lamb Fitting Demo @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
6 p.m. - Collegiate Livestock Judging Awards Banquet @ Double Tree - Denver
6:30 p.m. - National Hereford Sale @ Stadium Arena
7 p.m. - Collegiate Wool Judging Awards Banquet @ Double Tree - Denver
7:30 p.m. - $15,000 Monarch Casino Gambler’s Choice Jumper Stake @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
7:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
Jan. 18
7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Angus Bull/Heifer Pen/Carload Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
8 a.m. - National Hereford Female Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards
9 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb Processing @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Shorthorn Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena
9:30 - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11 a.m. - Pro Rodeo – CSU Performance @ Coliseum
11:30 a.m. - Wild West Show Preview @ Ames Activity Pavilion
12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
12 p.m. - National ROE Charolais Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena
1 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Ag Education forum/workshop with StockShow U @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
3 p.m. - NWSS “Bright Lights” Maine-Anjou Bull/Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
3:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
4 p.m. - Junior Market Lamb Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
4:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5 p.m. - Western Elite Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
5 p.m. - Wild West Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
5:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
6 p.m. - Dog Pull @ Stadium Arena
7:30 p.m. - $5,000 Top of the Rockies Jumper Stake @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
Jan. 19
7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Collegiate Meats Judging Contest @ JBS - Greeley
8 a.m. - Junior Percentage Charolais Heifer Show / Junior Charolais Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Open Maine-Anjou Bull Show /Open MaineTainer Bull Show / Junior MaineTainer Breeding Heifers / Open MaineTainer Show/ Junior Maine-Anjou Breeding Heifers/Open Maine-Anjou Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Simmental Pen of Bulls Show @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - Herd Sire Display Opens @ Stockyards
9 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Founders Memorial Church Service @ Coliseum
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11 a.m. - Jr Shorthorn Heifer Show/ Jr ShorthornPlus Heifer Show/ Open ShorthornPlus Bull Show followed by the Shorthorn Plus Female Show @ Stadium Arena
11:30 a.m. - Wild West Show Preview @ Ames Activity Pavilion
12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
1 p.m. - Charolais In The Rockies Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
1 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
2:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Wild West Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
5 p.m. - “The Summit” National Shorthorn Sale Cattle Parade @ Stadium Arena
5:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
6 p.m. - “The Summit” National Shorthorn Sale @ National Western Club
6 p.m. - Junior Market Lamb Champion Selection @ Stadium Arena
6:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
Jan. 20
7 a.m. - USEF Hunter/Jumper Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
7:30 a.m. - Collegiate Meats Judging Awards Breakfast @ Double Tree Denver
8 a.m. - Chianina/ Chiangus Junior Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Junior Market Swine Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8 a.m. - National ROE Charolais Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Simmental Pen of Heifers Show @ Stockyards Arena
9:30 a.m. - Chianina/Chiangus Bull/Female Show @ Stadium Arena
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Salers Bull Futurity Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11 a.m. - National Salers Heifer & Bull Pen Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
11:30 a.m. - National Shorthorn Female Show /National Shorthorn Bull Show @ Stadium Arena
12:30 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - American Galloway Show @ Stockyards Arena
1 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
2 p.m. - Simmental Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
3 p.m. - Xtreme Dogs @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
3:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
6 p.m. - MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo of Champions @ Coliseum
7 p.m. - $40,000 Grand Prix presented by Monarch Casino @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
Jan. 21
8 a.m. - Horseman’s Challenge @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Arrival @ Cattle Barn
8 a.m. - Junior Market Swine Processing @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8 a.m. - Simmental Jr. Breeding Heifer Show / Simmental Bull Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Sure Champ Hospitality Booth @ West Doors - Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Exceptional Rodeo presented by GE Johnson @ Coliseum
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11 a.m. - Piedmontese Show @ Stockyards Arena
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
12:30 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - 45th National Salers Sale @ National Western Club
1 p.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor
1:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Junior Market Swine Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
4:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
6 p.m. - Stadium Arena Mutton Bustin’ presented by Frontier Airlines @ Stadium Arena
6:30 p.m. - Xtreme Dogs @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
7 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – Military Appreciation Night @ Coliseum
Jan. 22
8 a.m. - Horseman’s Challenge @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Simmental Female Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Processing @ Cattle Barn
9 a.m. - Junior Market Swine Show @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Salers Jr. Breeding Heifer Show/45th National Salers Open Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Salers Jr. Breeding Heifer/45th National Salers Open Show @ Stadium Arena
9:30 a.m. - NWSS Commercial Heifer Show @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
12:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - Andis Cattle Grooming Demonstration @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
1 p.m. - National Jr. American Aberdeen Showmanship @ Stockyards Arena
1:30 p.m. - NWSS Commercial Female Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
1:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – FFA Day @ Coliseum
2 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2:30 p.m. - National Jr. American Aberdeen Female Show (Fullblood & %) @ Stockyards Arena
3 p.m. - Junior Market Steer Showmanship @ Stadium Arena
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Rodeo 101 @ Denver Coliseum
7 p.m. - An Evening of Dancing Horses presented by 9NEWS @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
7 p.m. - Junior Market Swine Champion Selection @ Stadium Arena
7 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
Jan. 23
8 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Preliminary Cattle Competition) @ Stockyards
9 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - National American Aberdeen Female Show (Fullblood & %) @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - Poultry Setup @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9:45 - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 - 10:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
10:30 a.m. - Pro Rodeo – Sensory Friendly @ Coliseum
11 a.m. - Coors Western Art Gallery Tour @ Expo Hall - 3rd Floor
11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
11:30 a.m. - Fabulous Farm Animals @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
12 p.m. - Breeding Sheep Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
12 p.m. - Open Prospect Calves Arrive @ Cattle Barn
12:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Adventures of Dally & Spanky @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Yak Pen Show @ Stockyards
3:30 p.m. - Horsemanship Clinic @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
5 p.m. - Junior Market Steer Champion Selection @ Stadium Arena
6 p.m. - Highland Jr. Breeding Heifer Show / Steers & Prospect Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
7 p.m. - An Evening of Dancing Horses presented by 9NEWS @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
Jan. 24
8 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Junior Market Premier Exhibitor Interviews – TBA
8 a.m. - Miniature Hereford World Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - National Highland Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - Poultry Arrival @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Preliminary Cattle Competition) @ Stockyards
8:30 a.m. - National American Aberdeen Heifer & Bull Pen Show @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - National American Aberdeen Bull Show (Fullblood & %) @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - Open Prospect Calves Processing @ Cattle Barn
9 a.m. - Yak Seminars @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
9:30 a.m. - National Bison Assoc., Junior Judging Competition @ Stockyards
9:45 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
10 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
11 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
12 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
1 p.m. - Rocky Mtn. Yaks PO Pen Show @ Stockyards
12:30 p.m. - Sheep Shearing @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
2 p.m. - Bison Handling Q&A @ Stockyards (1400 Alley by red squeeze chute)
2 p.m. - National American Aberdeen Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
2 p.m. - National American Aberdeen Sale
2 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Texas Longhorn World Show (Haltered) @ Stockyards Arena
3 p.m. - Stock Show U Team Fitting Contest @ Stadium Arena
4 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
4 p.m. - Poultry Meat Production Pen of 3 Judging @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
6 p.m. - Dog Fly Ball Games @ Stadium Arena
6:30 p.m. - Auction of Junior Livestock Champions @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
7 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
7:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – CU Night @ Coliseum
Jan. 25
8 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
8 a.m. - Junior Ewe Lamb Showmanship (All Breeds) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8 a.m. - Miniature Hereford Junior Show @ Stadium Arena
8 a.m. - NBA Gold Trophy Show Bison Judging Reasons @ Stockyards (1400 Alley)
8 a.m. - NBA Gold Trophy Trophy Show Bison Judging Reasons @ Stockyards (1400 Alley)
8:30 a.m. - Junior Breeding Sheep Show followed by the Open Show (Meat Breeds) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Open Prospect Steer Show @ Stadium Arena
9 a.m. - Poultry Judging @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Yak Halter Show @ Stockyards Arena
9:15 a.m. - Rodeo 101 @ Coliseum
9:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Junior Poultry Showmanship @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
10 a.m. - National Gold Trophy Bison Carcass Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
10 a.m. - National Highland Sale @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
10 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Finals Cattle Competition) @ Stockyards
10:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - National Gold Trophy Bison Live Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
11 a.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
11:30 a.m. - Open Prospect Heifer Show @ Stadium Arena
12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
12 p.m. - Texas Longhorn World Show (Non-Haltered) @ Stockyards Arena
12 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
1 p.m. - Stock Dog Sale Trials @ Stockyards
2 p.m. - NWSS Stock Dog Sale @ Livestock Center Auction Arena
2 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
3 p.m. - Auctioneering Contest @ Beef Palace Auction Arena
3:30 p.m. - Pro Rodeo – Wyoming Day @ Coliseum
3:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Rodeo presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion
6 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
6 p.m. - Youth Equestrian Showcase scholarship presentation @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
6:30 p.m. - Sheep Lead Contest @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
8 p.m. - Pro Rodeo @ Coliseum
Jan. 26
8 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Intermediate Cattle dogs Competition) @ Stockyards
8:30 a.m. - Junior Breeding Sheep Show followed by the Open Show (Wool Breeds, Natural Color Breeds) @ Murdoch's Jr. Barn
9 a.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
9 a.m. - Rocky Mtn Yaks PO Halter Show @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - Rocky Mtn. Yaks PO Halter Show @ Stockyards Arena
9 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Open Sheep Competition) @ Stadium Arena
9:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
10 a.m. - Cowboy Church @ Coliseum
10 a.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Nursery Dogs Competition) @ Stockyards
10:30 a.m. - Farmyard Follies @ Ames Activity Pavilion
12 p.m. - CAM’s Classroom: Experience Agriculture @ Children's Hospital Colorado Ranchland
12 p.m. - Top Hogs of the Wild West @ Ames Activity Pavilion
1 p.m. - Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Show @ CINCH Arena/Events Center
1 p.m. - Stock Dog Trials (Intermediate Sheep Competition) @ Stadium Arena
1:30 p.m. - Local Rodeo Royalty Clinic @ Ames Activity Pavilion
2 p.m. - Pro Rodeo FINALS @ Coliseum
3 p.m. - Stick Horse Grand Prix presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado @ Ames Activity Pavilion