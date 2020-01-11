ANNUAL MEETING: Bent County Historical Society is inviting their members, volunteers, community, and partners to our annual meeting which will be held on Jan. 18. We will be having a scrumptious covered dish luncheon at noon, followed by a brief business meeting, then a dynamic speaker. Roast beef and rolls will be provided. Teri Jobe, Interpretive Park Guide from Sand Creek National Historical Site, is our guest speaker. We will also be honoring our special volunteers.

COMING EVENT: Bent County Art Guild’s annual dinner will be held on Feb. 9, at 5:30 p. m. with a Roaring 20’s Mystery Dinner and Italian food. Cost is $20 per person. Contact Linda Bourne at 688-2508 for further details.

BENT COUNTY CHRONICLE: The 40 th Bent County Chronicle is on sale now. Lots of great stories in this one – don’t miss it.

CURRENT HOURS: After New Year’s week, the Museum and the Old Trail Gallery will resume the normal schedule opening on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday - Friday 1-4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Historical Society members are FREE! Visit the Old Trail Gallery is featuring 20% OFF on clothing – stop by and check it out - no admission charge to shop! Please call to arrange tours of the Museum after hours at 456-6066 or 469-2721. Boggsville is now closed for the season.