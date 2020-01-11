The Southeast Colorado Antique Vehicle Club met on Dec. 3 and elected officers for 2020. They are Alvin Grim, president; Carol Allen, treasurer; Karen Menges, secretary.



The December meeting dinner and gift exchange was held at the Ordway VFW. President Hank Neiberger presided. Carol Allen’s treasurer’s report for November ended with a balance of $1,083.89.



The club entered La Junta’s Parade of Lights. Tom Rider won first place and Larry Miller won second in the Rocky Ford Cottonwood Manor Show.



Coming up at the 7 p.m. meeting on Jan. 7 at the First Christian Church, La Junta, is the annual toy show. The Hard Luck Trophy goes o Chuck Donkle with numberous problems such as transmission and radiator on his different vehicles.



A large crowd enjoyed the roast beef/ham with all the trimmings dinner. Rethabell Huff gave the blessing. The white elephant exchange was once again a big event with die cast cars and Jimmie Martinez’s homemade bird houses being top sought-after items.



Thanks to Bill and Carol Allen and Jim and Anne Dowd for a nice place for the party. Dues of $20 for membership should be made to Southeast Colorado Antique Vehicle Club. They may be mailed to Carol Allen, P.O. Box 64, Sugar City, Colo. 81076. Welcome to new members Arlan and Angella Grim from Garden City, Kan.



Happy New Year! The Roaring ’20’s are back! 2020 - Let’s make some noise!