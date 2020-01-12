From the Pueblo City-County Library District

Fiction

1. "The Wives" – Tarryn Fisher*

2. "Hindsight" – Iris Johansen*

3. "The Vanishing" – Jayne Ann Krentz*

4. "Come Tumbling Down" – Seanan McGuire*

5. "Dead Astronauts" – Jeff VanderMeer*

6. "Hunter Killer: A Pike Logan Novel" – Brad Taylor*

Non-Fiction

1. "The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier, and Fitter — One Month at a Time" – Dr. Jennifer Ashton*

2. "Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos" – Peter Bergen*

3. "Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis" – Ada Calhoun*

4. "Jay-Z: Made in America" – Michael Eric Dyson*

5. "How Not to Diet: The Ground Breaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss" – Dr. Michael Greger*

6. "Great Society: A New History" – Amity Shlaes*

*Titles either are available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD's Cloud Library Collection.

