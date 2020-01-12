Around the start of a new year, a lot of people make resolutions to go to the gym. Jim Machak put a different twist on that concept by actually opening a new gym on the North Side.

He launched Achieve Fitness during New Year’s week in a former auto body shop at 4075 Club Manor Drive. While the timing was coincidental, Machak said some of his first customers have been people looking to make fresh starts in 2020.

“That’s been the best thing to happen to us,” he said.

This isn’t just a passing whim for Machak, though. He’s dreamed of opening his own gym pretty much his entire adult life.

Machak got into bodybuilding at age 16. It was a couple of years later, while he was working the front desk at Belmont Fitness, that he realized he wanted a place of his own someday.

More than two decades have passed since he had that revelation, but his resolve hasn’t weakened.

Machak, who’s lived in the community for almost his whole life, has spent his career in the teaching profession. He once presided over classes of first graders, which brings to mind images of a hulking Arnold Schwarzenegger trying to control a group of unruly kids in the movie, “Kindergarten Cop.”

More recently, Machak has worked the last 17-plus years with inmates in the prison system, including his current gig helping those incarcerated at Supermax earn their GEDs.

Helping others with mental self-improvement is one part of his life. But physical self improvement has remained at top priority for him through the years.

At one time or another, Machak figures he’s been a member of just about every gym in Pueblo. He’s participated in numerous bodybuilding competitions, winning or placing in many of them.

In the entryway to the workout areas at Achieve Fitness, he’s posted photos and bios of the trainers who work there. They, too, all appear to be dedicated bodybuilders.

However, Machak said that shouldn’t discourage people who have more modest fitness goals. Gym members can benefit from the knowledge those men and women have. Getting ripped is totally optional.

“Not everybody is going to be 300 pounds with veins bulging out of their legs,” he acknowledged.

In fact, Machak stresses that he sees his primary customer base as people who just want to lose a few pounds or tone up a little.

To emphasize that point, he’s positioned some of the more challenging exercise equipment toward the back of the gym so casual gym users won’t feel intimated when they first arrive. If your workout plans require 150-pound dumbbells, you can find them at Achieve Fitness. But no one there is going to think the less of you if you’re lifting a lighter load.

“We really are trying to offer something for everybody,” Machak said.

Achieve Fitness has about 65 pieces of equipment, ranging from basic staples such as treadmills and standard weight machines to more specialized items like the “Butt Blaster.”

There’s a room for spinning, Zumba and other types of exercise classes. An area with a tanning bed and a tanning booth. And a “family corner” where kids can play while their parents are working out.

Machak plans to offer seminars on different topics such as overall health, athletic training and even some that are devoted to specific areas of the body. For example, if you don’t feel like your backside is your best side, there will be a “booty class” for that.

Converting a 8,000-square-foot space that was devoted to fixing auto bodies into one for fixing human bodies wasn’t easy or cheap. Machak said he spent about $30,000 on renovation work.

Operating in a former garage does have some advantages, though. During the summer months, he plans to open some of the garage doors so people can get fresh air while they’re working through their sets.

There’s also space outside where he hopes to host different competitions for dedicated bodybuilders.

Information about the gym’s amenities and operating hours is available at achievefitnesspueblo.com.

This month, Machak is offering a special promotion allowing people to work out for free on weekends. He’s clearly hoping to get people hooked on a new habit that they will carry well into 2020 and beyond.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s Opinion page editor. To suggest ideas for future Business Case columns, please contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.