The new year is already shaping up to be a busy one for Parkview Medical Center.

On Monday, hospital officials announced an expansion project that will bring a comprehensive Cancer Center to the main campus and an Orthopedic Hospital to Pueblo West.

"Parkview's commitment to caring for the people of Pueblo and Southern Colorado has never been stronger," said Parkview CEO and President Leslie Barnes. "As 2020 brings us closer to our 100th year of serving the community, there's no better way to celebrate the upcoming milestone than by deepening that commitment with new services and convenience for our patients."

"2020 and Beyond" is the name of the campaign that will see the two facilities added under the Parkview umbrella.

The Orthopedic Hospital will be located at Parkview's Pueblo West location in the 800 block of East Industrial Boulevard.

"The expansion of orthopedic services allows for additional in-patient and outpatient care and frees up much-needed bed space at Parkview's main hospital for more general care services," said Racheal Morris, Parkview's communications specialist.

Dr. Lucas King, of Parkview's Department of Orthopedics, said a dedicated orthopedic hospital will enhance the first-rate care patients have come to expect.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand services in Pueblo and the surrounding communities with a new orthopedic hospital," King said. "Patients will receive the highest quality care in a hospital that is solely designed for orthopedic surgery, which has been shown to be a key driver in lowering infections, speeding recoveries and getting patients back to their normal activities as swiftly as possible."

The forthcoming Cancer Center, which will be built on the site of the former Scottish Rite Temple in the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street, "Reflects Parkview's strong partnership with Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers," Morris said. "Patients needing cancer treatment will be able to receive both radiation and medical oncology with support services, all under one roof."

"Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers is proud of its 27 years of providing community-based cancer care, and looks forward to continuing to care for patients in Pueblo," said Dr. Alonso Pacheco, medical director for Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

Added Dr. Travis Archuleta, "Our patients benefit from the fact that all services will be at a single site, offering a multi-disciplinary approach in state-of-the-art facilities. This helps eliminate the burden of expensive travel to distant or multiple locations.

"It also allows patients to be near their supportive circle of friends and family during treatment."

With construction to begin this summer, the Cancer Center is expected to open during summer 2021, with the Orthopedic Hospital's opening expected in early 2022.

The two projects, which represent a commitment of $75 million to be financed through tax-exempt bonds, will bring 50 well-paying jobs to the community: boosting the workforce of Parkview — Pueblo's leading employer — to 3,200.

