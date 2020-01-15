Pueblo West boys win seventh in a row
The Pueblo West High School boys basketball won its seventh consecutive game Saturday, toppling Grand Junction Central 57-45 in Grand Junction.
Taylor Harris led the Cyclones, scoring 16 points while junior Xavier Hatch added 10. Harris also pulled down a team-best 7 rebounds to go along with 6 assists and 3 steals.
Pueblo West is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, and has has the highest RPI ranking in the classification.
The Cyclones are 8-2 overall and will compete at the Rampart Tournament this weekend.
Pueblo West girls thump Discovery Canyon
The Class 4A No. 2 ranked Pueblo West girls basketball team rolled Discovery Canyon 68-15 on Jan. 8 in Colorado Springs.
The Cyclones improved to 10-0 overall while Discovery Canyon fell to 1-8.
Pueblo West is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and is the top-ranked team in the RPI standings.
Next up for the Cyclones is the Rampart Tournament this weekend in Colorado Springs.
Swallows boys lose two in a row
The Swallows Charter Academy boys basketball team lost two games this past week.
The Spartans first lost 72-31 to Dolores Huerta on Jan. 9 at home in non-district play.
Devon Jones led the team in scoring with 9 points. Colby Roberts and Steven Weitzke each scored 7 and Trevor Peters scored 6 off the bench.
On Friday, Swallows lost to Hoehne 67-61 in Class 2A District 6 play in Hoehne.
Jones scored a season-high 28 points. Roberts added 13 and DJ Talbert scored 6.
SCA is 4-5 overall and 1-4 in district play.
Swallows girls beat DHPH, lose to Hoehne
The Swallows girls basketball team defeated Dolores Huerta Preparatory Academy 53-52 on Jan. 9 in non-district play at the Swallows gymnasium.
The win was the team’s first at home in school history. It also marked the team’s first two-game win streak and was the first time Swallows had beaten DHPH.
Junior Maddie Werstbaugh scored a season-high 22 points, including a game-winning layup to lead the Lady Spartans.
Alyssa Stevenson scored 13 points and Jessie Vallejos and Madisyn VanNorman each added 7.
SCA lost to Hoehne 65-20 on Friday in Class 2A District 6 play at Hoehne.
Swallows is 3-7 overall and 1-4 in district play. SCA’s 3 wins is a program record.
Pueblo West swimming and diving tops Central
The Pueblo West swim and dive team defeated Central 120-55 on Jan. 7 at Central’s pool.
Freshman Hailey Garner won the one-meter diving competition; Brielle Trujillo won the 100-yard freestyle; Brooklyn Phillips won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and Ginger Hartman won the 200 and 500 freestyle.
All three of Pueblo West’s relay teams won.
The Cyclones are 3-1, having only lost to Pueblo County.
Pueblo West wrestling dominates Central
The Class 4A No. 8 ranked Pueblo West wrestling team defeated Central 75-0 on Jan. 7 at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.
Pueblo County hockey loses twice to Cheyenne Mountain
The Pueblo County coop hockey team lost twice to Cheyenne Mountain this week.
The Hornets lost 8-2 at home on Jan. 9 and 5-1 on Saturday in Colorado Springs.
County is now 2-5 overall and 2-4 in Summit League play.