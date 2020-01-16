Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday celebrating the birthday and legacy of the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement.

In Pueblo, a celebration of King's life and legacy begins at 2 p.m. Monday at the Rawlings Public Library in the Mesa Junction. There, participants plan to gather for a march — a symbolic tribute to the historic civil rights marches of the 1960s — down through the Union Avenue Historic District to El Pueblo History Museum.

Marchers will be led by members of the Pueblo Ministerial Fellowship and the NAACP Pueblo Branch, sponsors of this year's program.

At El Pueblo History Museum, the program, themed "The Answer is Within You; Be the Change You Want to See," features a keynote address by Robert L. Davis, pastor of Denver Park Hill Seventh-Day Adventist Church and a noted community advocate.

Remarks from Pueblo Ministerial Fellowship faith leaders will be complemented by the reading of King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, and other historic addresses, by Pueblo area students.

In addition to Margaret Wright's dramatic dance performance, Goodnight School students are set to sing traditional gospel numbers.

"We have to continue to celebrate what Dr. King stood for, which is equality and justice for all," said Roxanna Mack, of the NAACP Pueblo Branch. "And we've come a long way, but the fight still exists and we have a ways to go. Our focus is again on the youth: we want to get the young people engaged, so they are aware of what took place in the past, and to realize that what we have today wasn't just given to us on a silver platter.

"People had to die, suffer and fight. And we don't want anyone to forget what they have done to get us to where we are today. But we still must pick up our portion and continue to fight for those who will come behind us."

A meal follows the program.

On Saturday, a commemoration of King's life and legacy, led by Ray Brown and Ruth Steele, begins at 10 a.m. at the Vietnam War Monument in Dundee Park, at the junction of North Elizabeth and 26th streets. From there, a five-block march proceeds to the former Lincoln Home, 2713 North Grand Ave., where a program is planned in the shadow of a statue of King and Emmett Till.

As a federal holiday, Monday sees all government offices, including the postal service, courts, banks and financial markets, and city libraries closed.

