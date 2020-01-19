Job search assistance at

Pueblo Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college, or get training.

• The Pueblo Workforce Center is where you can access tools and resources, explore new career options, prepare for the workforce and learn about opportunities to connect to employment.

Pueblo SCORE Workshop

set Jan. 30 at library

The Pueblo SCORE Workshop for January is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, Kirby Room, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The HR Basics for Small Businesses workshop will go through the 10 basic Human Resources activities that every small business owner should know about and do, especially compliance. Although a high-level workshop, it will cover the needed basics, provide tools to take away and answer questions for the small business owner on the path to compliance. The workshop is presented by Colorado Springs SCORE member Marcy Fletchall.

Registration deadline is Jan. 27; to register, call Judy Kochevar, 671-3566, or Jessie McCarthy, 561-5466.

