BIRTHS
Aguilar: Born to Jamie and Patrick Aguilar, Pueblo, a son, Jan. 19 at Parkview Medical Center.
Burton: Born to Selina Franklin and Bruce Burton Jr., Pueblo, a daughter, Jan. 16 at Parkview Medical Center.
Carrillo: Born to Dalilah Padilla and Benito Carrillo, Pueblo, a son, Jan. 17 at Parkview Medical Center.
Drobnitch: Born to Jaclyn and Keven Drobnitch, Pueblo, a son, Jan. 16 at Parkview Medical Center.
Longoria: Born to Julie and Juan Longoria, Pueblo, twin daughters, Jan. 15 at Parkview Medical Center.
Rael: Born to Tiaressa Washington and Gabriel Rael, Pueblo West, a son, Jan. 16 at Parkview Medical Center.
Reis: Born to Katherine and Christopher Reis, Pueblo West, a daughter, Jan. 16 at Parkview Medical Center.
Robles: Born to Jaclyn and Jerod Robles, Pueblo, a daughter, Jan. 17 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
Jan. 17
Miller: Edith Louise Miller, 93. Imperial.
Jan. 16
Slobodnik: Ethel Pauline Slobodnik, 73. Roselawn.
Wantuck: Anthony Wantuck, 55. Imperial.
Wilkinson: Michael C. Wilkinson, 64. Montgomery & Steward.
Jan. 15
Noll: Randall K. Noll, 75. Montgomery & Steward.
WALSENBURG
Ringo: Sarah (Cimino) Ringo, 96, Walsenburg, Jan. 17. Comi, Trinidad.