In cooperation with “National Mentoring Month,” the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative will host its fifth annual “Mentor Appreciation Dinner" at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The buffet meal and program are free to the entire community, with a focus on mentors and youth who benefit from their guidance, according to Jesse Sena of the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative.

“This is the fifth year we have hosted this great community event," Sena said. "We are excited, as we have watched this mentor celebration grow. Each year, we have outgrown the venue, with a packed house of local people who come together to share in a delicious dinner, listen to motivational speakers, enjoy first-rate entertainers, and relish the community fellowship built around celebrating the influential and life-changing role of a mentor."

With entertainment from 2016 Pueblo Has Talent first-place winner singer-songwriter Taylor Kenney, the program will feature keynote speaker Lana Hailemariam. An accomplished motivational speaker and certified coach, Hailemariam is a successful entrepreneur who has long been involved in the cheerleading and fitness industries. She is a co-owner of the Maryland Maniacs indoor football team and Star Fitness, and is a Golds Gym franchisee.

In conjunction with Thursday's event, Pueblo City Council and Pueblo County Commissioners will present a proclamation designating Thursday as “Pueblo Mentoring Day.”

"The PMC, with its many contributing organizations, invite the community out for an evening of encouragement, motivation, and gratitude," Sena said. "You don’t have to be a mentor or mentee to attend the event: just come and be open to learning about the positive role of a mentor and how it impacts the life of a mentee."

To RSVP, write pueblomentor2020@gmail.com or call 225-8580.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia