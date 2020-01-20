Pueblo West boys go 1-2 at Rampart tournament

The Class 4A No. 6 ranked Pueblo West High School boys basketball team went 1-2 at the Rampart Holiday Classic in Colorado Springs this past weekend.

The Cyclones improved to 9-4 overall after losing to 5A Pine Creek 41-34 on Thursday and 75-46 to 5A Valor Christian on Friday.

Pueblo West rebounded Saturday, toppling host Rampart 61-41 ton conclude the tournament.

Junior Xavier Hatch led the Cyclones in scoring Saturday, pouring in 13 points. Nicolas Hanenberg and Jimmy Wardle each scored 11 and Taylor Harris chipped in with 10.

Pueblo West girls win twice at Rampart tournament

The Lady Cyclones basketball team went 2-1 at the Rampart Holiday Classic in Colorado Springs this past weekend.

Pueblo West (12-1) defeated 5A Pine Creek 45-32 to open the tournament on Thursday.

Senior Hannah Simental led the Cyclones with 16 points. Sophomore Kate Gallery added 9 and senior Jorden Ross added 5.

The Cyclones lost their first contest of the year Friday, losing to Valor Christian 50-35. Simental scored 17 for Pueblo West in the loss.

On Saturday, West defeated Rampart x-x to close out the tournament.

Swallows boys lose twice

The Swallows Charter Academy boys basketball lost two games last week to fall to 4-7 overall and 1-5 in Class 2A District 6 play.

First, the Spartans lost to Florence 46-39 in a double overtime thriller at home on Jan. 15.

Junior Colby Roberts led Swallows with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. Senior Devon Jones scored 8 points and sophomore Ben Compton added 6. Sophomore Steven Weitzke pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and Roberts nabbed 5 steals.

In district play at home on Friday, SCA lost to Fowler 77-41.

Roberts once again led the team in scoring with 17 points and Jones chipped in with 13.

Fowler is currently in first in the district standings at 5-0 along with Hoehne. Swallows is currently tied for seventh with Swink. John Mall is in last place at 0-5.

Swallows girls lose to Fowler

The Lady Spartans girls basketball team lost to Fowler 51-25 Friday in Class 2A District 6 play at Swallows gymnasium.

Junior Maddie Wertsbaugh scored a team-high 9 points for SCA while senior Alyssa Stevenson scored 5. Junior Madisyn VanNorman and senior Jessie Vallejos each scored 4.

SCA fell to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in district play. Fowler improved to 2-2 in league play.

Swallows is currently sixth in the district standings, leading John Mall and Las Animas (both 0-5).

West swimming tops South, finishes 9th at Hornet Invite

The Pueblo West High School swimming and diving team narrowly defeated South 93-90 at South’s pool on Jan. 14.

Ashlyn Drury won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 193.75; Brooklyn Phillips won the 100-yard backstroke in 1-minute, 16.33 seconds; and Ginger Hartman won the 200 free in 2:31.70 as well as the 500 free in 6:22.2.

On Friday and Saturday the Cyclones competed at the Hornet Invite, finishing ninth overall with 54 points.

Pueblo West wrestling routes South, finishes second at Centennial

The Pueblo West wrestling team toppled South 63-15 on Jan. 15 at South.

Micah Duran defeated Kobe Rivera via tech fall in 1 minute in the duos 152-pound matchup and 106-pounder Emilio Trevizo defeated Myka Oliva via decision 10-5 to lead Pueblo West.

The Cyclones followed up their win over South with a first-place finish at the Centennial Invitational Saturday at Centennial High School.

Pueblo West finished with 208.5 points while Mesa Ridge was second with 171 and Prairie View was third with 130.

160-pounder Hayden Crosson defeated Prairie View’s Austen Trujillo via tech fall and 195-pounder Dillon Derting won a 10-1 major decision over Coronado’s Ben Tonnessen to take home individual titles for West.

Cyclones 126-pounder Kobi Montano; 145-pounder Nick Wilson; and 138-pounder Matthew Holdrege all finished runners up.

Pueblo County hockey loses three

The Pueblo County co-op hockey team lost three games last week, falling to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in Class 5A Summit League play.

The Hornets lost to Pine Creek 8-1 on Jan. 13 in Colorado Springs in league play.

County then lost 3-0 to Crested Butte on the road on Friday and 4-1 to Crested Butte on Saturday. Both games were non-league contests.

The Hornets are currently fifth in the league standings, while Pine Creek is 5-0 and atop the standings.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14