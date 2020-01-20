Police are investigating the first homicide of the year in Pueblo.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Pueblo police officers responded to the Pueblo Village Apartments in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they saw a man bleeding heavily. He was on the living room floor of an apartment.

The victim, whom the Pueblo County Coroner's Office later identified as Buck Chavez, 31, of Pueblo, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said no arrests were made Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation.

This is the first homicide in Pueblo in 2020.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Carly Gustin at 240-1341. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517