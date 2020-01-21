La Veta 14 14 11 16 -55

Manzanola 16 22 15 26 -79

The improving Bobcats of Manzanola played host this past Saturday as they welcomed the La Veta Redskins to their home court.

The District 6 match-up was tied at 14-14 before the Bobcats started their offensive climb, widening the margin over the Redskins by 10 points at the half 38-28. The second half was even more of the same with the Bobcats upped the margin again to run away to a dominant conference win at 79-55.

Axel Escareno, averaging 16.5 points per game, put up 28 against La Veta. Blake Williams and Daniel Escareno added 15 points each to the final total. The Mazanola team hit on an impressive 32 of 50 attempts from the field for a 64 percent clip.

The Bobcats, after a slow start. now have won their last five games and are now 5-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Bobcats will travel to Sierra Grande at 5 p.m. today, then they will come back home to play the Centennial Rams at 1 p.m. Saturday.