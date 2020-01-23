According to meteorologist Pamela Evenson, this weekend's forecast will be dominated by dry conditions and warm temps.

Evenson said that conditions for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will remain dry with temps staying in the mid-50s for each day. The overnight lows for the weekend will also remain consistent because, according to Evenson, every night should see temps remain in the low-20s.

As for the wind, unlike last weekend it shouldn’t be much of a factor with wind speeds expected to remain between 5-10 mph.

To learn more about the weather throughout the Arkansas Valley, visit weather.gov to learn more.

