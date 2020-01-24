El Pueblo History Museum and Executives Partnering to Invest in Children (EPIC) Pueblo will be all ears during their first Grandparents as Caregivers Focus Group meeting on Monday.

“We are really hoping to hear from grandparents who are either raising or assisting to raise their grandchildren to really hear what services or support they need from our community,” said Tamara Trujillo, education coordinator for El Pueblo History Museum. “It’s a chance for us to listen to them.”

The meeting will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Monday at the museum at 301 N Union Ave.

“From there, we are looking to have quarterly meetings or presentations responding to those needs,” Trujillo said, “whether it’s bringing in community partners that can address a specific need that they have requested assistance with or having some type of resource fair or some type of workshop for grandparents.”

EPIC Pueblo, a group promoting early childhood literacy and access to books, first partnered with El Pueblo History Museum by donating books to the museum’s weekly “Beyond Story Time” program. Trujillo said EPIC Pueblo approached the museum to partner for the new cause after realizing the “growing population” of care-giving grandparents in Pueblo.

“Right now, it is just El Pueblo and EPIC that are hosting this, but we have already been contacted by other agencies who are saying, ‘Hey, we’re seeing that this is a problem in our community as well. How can we be involved with this?'”

Grandparents looking to attend the first meeting are asked to call El Pueblo History Museum at (719) 583-0453 to RSVP. Childcare will be provided

“It really is an opportunity to listen to our community members that have been expressing a need for extra assistance …,” Trujillo said. “It really is an open forum for these grandparents and it is an opportunity for them to speak. This is really not focused on the agencies right now, but more on the grandparents.”

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @JamesBartolo6