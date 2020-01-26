A super-dedicated volunteer has helped put Pueblo West on the national map and works year-round to create items her organization sells to help fund grants.

Connie Minty is in her fourth year with the Pueblo West Women’s League, which she helped gain status as Reader’s Digest magazine’s “Nicest Place in Colorado.”

“I was on Pinterest and a pop up asked for nominations for Reader’s Digest Nicest Places in America. It was for not just a place but could also be an organization and I though the women’s league is one of the Nicest Places in America, so I thought I would nominate the group,” Minty said.

After all, it was the friendly women of the league whom she met at the group’s Christmas boutique that made her decided to join. It is a group of 100 women who compose Pueblo West’s oldest service organization.

A couple weeks later she got a call from a magazine staffer —and the women’s league was a finalist out of more than 1,000 nominations nationwide. Though the league didn’t win the ultimate prize, it was named the Nicest Place in Colorado, “which is huge, it is wonderful and certainly exciting for this little girl,” Minty said.

“She got us in Reader’s Digest and it was great,” said fellow women’s league member Mo Keenan-Mason.

Although her spur-of-the-moment submission got a lot of attention for the league, Minty prefers to be a “behind the scenes just let me work” kind of volunteer. Last year, she quietly made about $1,800 worth of items for the league to sell at Christmas House — its largest fundraiser of the year.

“I love to sew and craft and that’s what they sell at the Christmas House. I had already sewed bedroom sets for everyone in the family so this is perfect for me and I love to do it,” she explained. From hand-painted snowmen ornaments to realistic mountain lion ornaments and even a large quilted “Home for the holidays” wall hanging, she has put countless hours into her passion.

Her reward comes every April, when the women’s league hands out checks to those who have applied for grant funds. The money goes to school projects such a playground equipment, the Pueblo West Parks and Recreation programs, food pantries, pet charities and more.

“All year it is eye on the prize. When you got to that meeting in April and we give away all the money we made during the year, you can’t make it through it without getting teary eyed and realizing ‘we did this.’ It is not easy in a little community like this to raise funds and these organizations are very appreciative,” Minty explained.

The women don’t just raise money; they also pitch in to help with things like the wrapping of gifts the rec district gives away each Christmas. Their help in turn prompts Rec District Director Carol Cosby to lend a hand during the Christmas House — because she is touched by the women’s efforts.

“Carol is just a ball of fire and with all the good they do for this community, it is pretty exciting,” Minty said.

Along the way Minty has made great friendships. When she held a recent garage sale, six of her fellow league members came to help.

It floored her.

“They did not have to do that. That is just the kind of women they are,” Minty said.

