If every visit to a bar was this exhilarating and uplifting, I'd surely take up drinking.

Although "The Choir of Man" — which played to a capacity Memorial Hall Saturday — is essentially a musical production set in a English pub, to characterize it as merely that is to sell this unique and crowd-pleasing spectacle far short.

For sure, this particular chorus is comprised of nine everyday blokes/chaps/lads who share a common bond, a love of the bar life, and all that comes with it: fellowship, philosophizing, plain old rowdy fun, and, above all, music.

Which, naturally, serves as the centerpiece of this 90-minute gala set in a charming, and functional, alehouse known as The Jungle.

Long before the first vocal note was hit, the bar was surrounded by Memorial Hall patrons who accepted the offer of a free pint and a chance to meet the charming cast of characters, all from various parts of the United Kingdom and each the owner of a top-drawer singing voice.

The night began in a most appropriate fashion: an invitational, rather than ominous, version of "Welcome to The Jungle," which saw Axl Rose's high-pitched wail replaced by warm, resonating multi-voice harmony. This led into a rousing take on the lesser known "Save Tonight," accented by acoustic guitar, banjo and percussion.

And mere minutes into the evening, guests were invited up into The Jungle for a swig, a jig and even a wee bit of romance.

In a cozy corner of the bar, an elegant re-do of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" was delivered in serenade style to an enthralled elderly matron, who rewarded her talented guitar-strumming suitor with a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Across the way, an equally dapper, but slightly more embarrassed, senior gent was on the receiving end of a Pavarotti-like "The Impossible Dream," which, fortunately, did not end with a similar peck.

Heralding the neighborhood pub as one of the world's cherished "sacred spaces," the Men invited their guests to continue imbibing, "because the more you drink, the better we sound, and more importantly, the better we look. Remember: beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder."

It is, as was revealed moments later, also in the feet.

Known as Tapper, cast member Jordan Oliver breathed new percussive life into Paul Simon's classic "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," first by using his taps to replace the song's shuffling drum pattern and then with a full-on tap-dance routine: on the stage, bar and tables.

Attesting to the uninhibited versatility and talent of this collective, a celestial, harmony-rich adaption of Adele's wistful ballad "Hello" was followed by a robust and sunny update of "Escape (The Pina Colada Song"), complete with a fun and zany choreographed routine that was part "Magic Mike" and part Benny Hill.

Because if you can't escape at the neighborhood pub, where in the world can you?

For the "sing along" portion of the bill — truthfully, the entirety of the evening was sing-along worthy — The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles") began as a simple piano serenade before evolving into a full-blown ensemble piece.

And then it was time for a certainty of any night at the bar.

The restroom break, which was taken in a very public, (fairly) family friendly and hilarious manner, to both a three-part harmony take on "Under the Bridge" and sustained laughter from the gallery.

The buoyant mood was kept elevated with a stomping adaption of "Some Nights," by the appropriately named fun, with plastic mugs, smacked together and against wood, serving as the percussive base.

Although accompaniment came in the form of acoustic guitar and piano, with the occasional horn, banjo and stomp box tossed in the mix, every number was essentially delivered a capella, and in harmony that often extended to an amazing nine parts.

The power and the glory of the Choir's unmatched vocal ability was manifestly revealed in an eclectic set that closed the show.

An ethereal presentation of "Chandelier," a pop hit for Sia, was beyond words, with the Ray Davies' staple "Waterloo Sunset" — "home is where the heart is, but home is wherever you say it is," a Choirman offered — equally as enchanting, but in a much more earthy manner.

With encouragement to "treasure the moment, and leave nothing unsaid," a piano-based reveal of "Dance with My Father," from Luther Vandross, was partnered with a stirring tribute to Freddie Mercury in the form a cherubic "Somebody To Love," and, from Australian pop star John Farnham, the little heard but inspirational "You're the Voice."

The most touching moment, however, was saved for the encore.

Introduced as a "folk song from our neck of the woods" and dedicated to family and friends living and no longer with us, the traditional "The Parting Glass," delivered entirely a capella, was as heartbreakingly beautiful as it was soul-stirring.

And I'm willing to wager there were more than a few moist eyes in the audience as it unfolded.

Handsome devils that they are, this Choir is nothing short of angelic.

