What was once the home of a celebrated Pueblo pioneer has, for decades, served a vital mission within the Parkview Medical Center network.

That of providing life-affirming care for children, and in turn, secure peace of mind for their parents — physicians, medical professionals and staffers of the city's largest employer.

On Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the addition of the Thatcher Learning Center to the Parkview campus was celebrated with a re-dedication, open house and, for longtime director Jill Brake, a cherished trip down a lane overrun with memories joyful and satisfying.

"How many kids have I cared for? I would say hundreds. No, thousands, probably," said Brake, marking her 38th year with the center. "The kids that I took care of are now parents, and I'm taking care of their kids."

Brake started at the center after earning an early childhood degree from what was then the University of Southern Colorado. She's served in the director's role for more than three decades.

"It's been an absolute blast," she continued. "I couldn't have asked for a better career."

In 1967, the Mahlon Thatcher home at 520 W. 15th St. was gifted to the hospital. At that time, hospital trustees elected to convert the carriage house into a day care center. Working together with early childhood education students from what was then Southern Colorado State College, the trustees welcomed the Mahlon D. Thatcher Day Care Center to the campus in 1970.

"The facilities are perfect," declared a Pueblo Star-Journal article dated July 23, 1971. "The staff is more than adequate, and the atmosphere delightfully free and happy.

"For the children of working parents, it is almost a utopia."

Twenty-five years later, a second building, dedicated solely to the care of infants and toddlers, was added as a complement to the preschool center, with an array of playground and recreational equipment now filling the courtyard between the structures.

Originally, as noted in the 1971 news article, the day care/learning center was open to all working parents. But as the hospital's employee base grew, so, too, did demand for services, necessitating that Brake and her staff care only for the children of the extended Parkview family.

"With 3,000 employees, the wait lists became so long we couldn't get our own employees in," Brake explained.

Today, a staff of 13 educators and child care providers see, on a daily average, 60-90 children.

"We range from 6 weeks old all the way up to 12 years; all the children of physicians and employees," Brake said. "We're here from 5:45 a.m. until 7 p.m. The learning center is a great recruitment and retention tool for the hospital because there is a real need for child care in Pueblo. So having this available, where parents pay on a sliding scale, is a real benefit.

"And that's all because of Parkview, who has been a great sponsor all these years. It's very rare that there's a corporate-sponsored child care center in town."

As part of the re-dedication Tuesday, Parkview Chaplain Darrin Cowger read a relevant scripture passage as a blessing over the staff and "precious little ones" gathered around him.

"Then people brought little children to Jesus, for him to place his hands on them, and pray for them," Cowger began. "But the disciples rebuked them. Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them. For the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'"

Following the invocation, Brake took a moment to interact with the tykes under her watch.

"Child care is a hard business," she said. "And I'm absolutely thrilled that I've been able to work with such amazing people and staff. My staff has a lot of longevity, just like myself, as long as 24 years. So that's another huge accomplishment in the child care business."

