Connie Jo Wickham, 76, passed away at her Apache Junction, Ariz., home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was born to Ralph and Louise (Boden) Boone on Jan. 17, 1944, in Nashville, Kan.

She spent her early years in Texas, Missouri and Kansas before moving to La Junta. She attended La Junta Jr. and Sr. High School’s graduating in 1963. She married the love of her life, David Wickham on March 4, 1961. Connie is survived by her husband, David, of the Apache Junction home, 3 daughters; Cindy Wickham (Randy Stotts) of La Junta, Cherie Wickham of the Apache Junction home, Carin (Damion) McElroy of La Junta. 5 grandchildren; Steven Mathews, Colorado Springs; Shannon (TJ) Forsythe, Edmond, Okla.; Cayleen (Tabor) Weaver, Pueblo West. Three great grandchildren; Chase and Dustin Teupell, Edmond, Okla., and Tinley Weaver, Pueblo West, her sister and brother in law, Sharon and Lloyd Smith of La Junta, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Beth Ann Boone, in laws; Dorothy and Forrest Wickham, brother in law; Kenneth Wickham, and sister in law Edna Campbell.

Connie requested cremation and a celebration of life party to be held on May 22, 2020, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in La Junta, CO from 4 p.m. -9 p.m.