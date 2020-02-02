At approximately four o’clock on Tuesday afternoon, a call went out for emergency first responders to come to a serious accident at County Roads CC and 24, just to the southwest of the Town of Swink.



The accident involved a white van and a red Dodge Avenger. The Colorado State Patrol office said there were multiple people transported to a hospital that was not identified, but there were no fatalities at the time of the crash. Debris was scattered from County Road 24 to the neighboring field at the southeast side of the intersection.

At this time the identities of the crash victims have not been released.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com