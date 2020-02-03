The La Junta Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards at the 119th Annual Banquet in the Otero Junior College Jim Rizzuto Banquet Room on Monday evening, Jan. 27.



Phillip Chavez, a progressive farmer who is manager and joint owner of Diamond A farms in the Arkansas Valley area, received the annual Ag Award from the Ag Journal. Representing the Ag Journal for the presentation was Lee Bachlet, publisher. He congratulated Chavez for his many improvements to the large farm and his leadership in the hemp industry. Chavez is also a leader in conservation and water quality studies through his association as a board member of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.



Diamond A is a member of the Super Ditch project, which allows for fallowing of one fourth of the farm on a rotating basis for sale of water to metropolitan areas. The Super Ditch rules allow for cover crops on the fallowed area, which has a beneficial effect in enriching the soil.



“He is innovative, very progressive, and he looks at every situation with an open mind, as though he had not seen it before. He is very open-minded to change,” said Bachlet, quoting Jay Winner, manager of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.



Bob Fowler, a past recipient of the Community Service Award, made this year’s presentation to Jerry Gonzales, who has his own painting business but makes it his job to take care of all things La Junta, whether it is painting the City Park Gazebo at no cost to the city, painting the Locomotive 1024 whenever it needs touching up, whatever its location, or helping an elderly person by painting a room. Gonzales did not show up to receive the award, because he does not like to be recognized, since he does things because he enjoys helping others. He has also received the Sunshine Award at the Wake-Up Breakfast, but could not be tricked into being there to receive that one, either.



Mary Sue Nicklos presented the Group Community Service Award to Clean Valley Recycling, which has been recognized as the best community-run 501c3 nonprofit recycling, reuse, repurpose organization in the state. Nicklos pointed out one of the major reasons for the honor: "There were nearly 600 tons of recyclable materials collected in 2018 and 2019 figures will be even higher. 600 tons is 1 million two hundred thousand pounds. That is about 30 semi loads. Folks, that is a lot of space saved each year in our landfills."



The CVR has expanded to fill the old Swink Sugar Factory building, which they lease from the Hanagans. In this building, they sort the plastics, metals and paper into bundles that can be sold to recyclers, but they also receive electronics, building materials, paint, anything that can be re-used. They have a shelf of books for rereading, but they also have a machine to take out the bindings so the paper can be recycled. They had four tables of volunteers at the banquet to celebrate when the award was given.



Lewis Bolt was named Business of the Year, with Mark Paper sending a personal message to the Chamber, read aloud by Christina Tozzie. With his customary dry humor, Paper wondered why the Chamber had not named them Business of the Year before. They have expanded from 26 original employees to over 200 now, and Paper expressed his thanks to the partnership with the City of La Junta, which has turned out well for both parties.



DeBourgh Manufacturing received the Tigers Resources for Youth Family First Award for their steadfast support of such TRY activities as the Toy Bowl, to which they have been the biggest contributor for the past two years (close runner-up is Lewis Bolt). The award was presented by Angela Ayala, to whom Gayle Eveatt is passing off the presenter role. Jorgen Salo accepted for DeBourgh. TRY continues its work with the youth of La Junta, handed down through the years since 1986, when the group was formed by Bob Murphy, Mike Cronin and Paula DeLeon as TRY Task Resources for Youth. They sponsor the Luminarias on Christmas Eve on the city park wall, the Toy Bowl (collecting for Christmas toys and food for families), school and community food drives, after prom parties, back to school swim party and summer movies. Their good partners are the businesses which support La Junta.



Outgoing Chamber President Gordon French took the stage to make a series of awards and introduce the new president and new members of the board. Volunteer of the Year Award went to Glenn Parker, ever-present promoter of special funds and Christmas Shoeboxes for children, always there to help the Chamber on any project. Special recognition went to Past President Randall Roberson and retiring Board Member Adam Nevland. New members of the Chamber Board are Mickie Lewis-Gemici, Amy Grajeda, Julie Worley and Matthew McIntyre.



French passed the gavel to the 2020 Chamber of Commerce President, Mickie Lewis-Gemici, who is also the area representative of the Small Business Development Center. Although the gavel was too heavy for her, the job certainly will not be. Lewis-Gemici is a well-spoken proponent for all things La Junta, who is looking forward to a banner year of positive change.



Entertainment was jazz provided by the newly formed Otero Junior College jazz band - Music Director James Lind, trumpet, with Zach Taylor, trumpet , Alex Ritter, guitar and Derek Sharp, drums. Lind also gave the invocation, standing in for First Methodist Pastor Lou Ward.



Davis ended the festivities with a call for support of the Chamber of Commerce. “Don’t talk down the Chamber; get out there and support them!”





