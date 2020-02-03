Broomfield, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Agriculture will publish the 36th annual Colorado Farm Fresh Directory in June, which promotes Colorado farmers’ markets, roadside stands, u-picks, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) producers, agritourism activities, wineries and farms and ranches that sell direct to the public. Producers are encouraged to submit their information for inclusion in the 2020 edition of the publication.

“Farm Fresh continues to be a popular publication,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “With the increased interest in buying local foods, this publication is a great resource to connect consumers with Colorado producers.”

More than 100,000 copies of the publication will be distributed in June to consumers through libraries, extension offices, farmers’ markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. In addition, Farm Fresh will be available as a mobile app for smartphones and online at coloradoagriculture.com.

The fee to be included in the directory is $25, and the listing deadline is February 28, 2020. For more information or to request a listing form, contact Loretta Lopez at 303-869-9175 or visit coloradoagriculture.com.