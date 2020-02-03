After five years in progress, the reconstruction of the Pueblo levee along the Arkansas River is in its final phase, project managers said Monday.

Workers braved cold temperatures at the worksite along the Arkansas River behind the historic Union Depot on Monday as operators moved dirt into dump trucks.

The process of lowering the levee by 12 feet and replacing concrete along its face should be completed by the middle of April, officials said.

“This project has presented many challenges as existing facilities are a hundred years old. None the less, the entire project team including contractors, designers and owner, have worked very well together to successfully complete this project,” said Kim Kock, owner of NorthStar Engineering.

The levee trail will run along the north side of the Arkansas River, parallel to the Arkansas River Trail along the river’s south bank. It will have segments made up of soft surfacing in the northwest and southeastern portions. The central portion of the trail located adjacent to the Pueblo Whitewater Park will be concrete due to higher use.

Kock said the construction work can be done only during the winter months when the water in the Arkansas River is at its lowest.

Passersby were watching construction along Corona Street and on the Arkansas River Trail in a cold breeze Monday as workers were preparing to install concrete on the slope.

This final phase encompasses the area along the Whitewater Park between Fourth Street and the Union Avenue Bridge.

Officials said this area will incorporate several special features. including stairs and a shelf near the bottom of the levee for safety as well as a viewing ledge between Drop 1 and Drop 2. This will allow easier exit for kayakers, boaters and surfers if they are in trouble.

The area will include the footings for future pedestrian bridges to be installed by the City of Pueblo. The contractor is K.R. Swerdfeger Construction Inc. of Pueblo West.

Corinne Koehler, Pueblo Conservancy District board president, said the district is looking forward to the dedication of the new and improved levee in June of 2021.

“It will be a dedication of the levee, but also it will be a remembrance of all of the people who lost their lives and property in the flood of 1921,” Koehler said.

On June 3, 1921, when floodwaters from the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek merged in the heart of Pueblo, the results were catastrophic. This was before the concrete levees were built along the Arkansas, so there was little protection.

Reconstruction of the levee began in 2014 to meet national safety certification standards. Those efforts included lowering the levee by 12 feet and creating a 40-wide platform on top of the levee. With the new platform, citizens urged the City and Pueblo Conservancy District to plan a trail at the site.

Koehler said several events and exhibits will be held in June of 2021 to honor the past and present.

