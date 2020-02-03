It was, perhaps, questionable wisdom to hold a progun rally on a federal holiday designated to honor a civil rights leader assassinated by a gunshot, but this is America, where we have the freedom to be disrespectful in a wide variety of circumstances.

So a bunch of people threw on their best tactical vests and helmets, grabbed their favorite military-style weapons and went down to Richmond, Va., on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to show their support for the Second Amendment.

The protesters gathered to speak out against a several gun control measures being considered by Virginia lawmakers.

There was plenty of security present. No one was hurt. There was no violence.

The protesters had their say, and then they made sure to clean the streets of garbage before departing — driving home their message that they are responsible people.

Thankfully, everything turned out just fine.

When I say “thankfully,” I mean “thanks to the FBI.”

Last week, the FBI arrested three militant white supremacists who were recorded discussing their plans to carry out deadly attacks at the rally in hopes of starting a civil war, according to court documents.

It’s alleged that one of them speculated that there would be plenty of radicalized people at the rally, and all they would have to do was “start making things go wrong” for the event spiral into “a full-blown civil war.”

“We can’t let Virginia go to waste, we just can’t,” one of the men is accused of saying.

Why would the Virginia rally be so important to their plans? I think it’s because the event occurred at the intersection of at least three major cultural divides in our country.

For one, there’s the gun rights versus gun control divide. Given the frequency of mass shootings in our country, people on both sides of this debate are emotionally invested in their points of view.

This also leads us to the conservative/liberal divide. Our two main parties seem to have taken sides in the gun control debate, further deepening the growing chasm in our national politics.

Then there’s the racial divide. The rally happened on a holiday honoring a black civil rights leader who was murdered by a white man. Most of the protesters at the rally were white, and the rally took place in the old Confederate capital.

Whether the would-be terrorists could have actually started a civil war is a matter for some debate. The important point is that people who wish to harm our nation view the divisions in our country as weak spots to be exploited.

Overcoming the issues that drive us apart is not just about neighbors getting along with neighbors. It’s about maintaining the bonds that make us a strong nation.

Right now, our country feels more divided than it has been since the Civil War. We don’t want another one. If we are going to stand against the forces lining up against us, we’re going to have to remember that we’re all on the same team.