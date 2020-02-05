A Pueblo West High School student is scaling new heights in musical excellence by being named for the top slot in two state music contests.

Cyclone senior Colby Kleven is a French horn player who has repeated last years honor of being named the first chair or “principal” French horn player in the all-state orchestra plus he has added first chair honors with the all-state band.

“In the music world, this is beyond amazing,” said George Hammersmith, band director for Pueblo West High School.

“Colby Kleven has dedicated many countless hours to music. I remember him starting on French horn in middle school and he’s developed an amazing talent,” Hammersmith said.

Kleven will participate in all-state orchestra Saturday then takes to the stage for all-state band in April. Now that the hard work of auditioning is past him he will revel in playing and performing with the best high school musicians in the state.

“It is gratifying to receive these honors and the entertaining truly is the best part. It is really fun,” Kleven said.

In between the two performances, he will be traveling the country for auditions for college.

“I made it through the prescreening for Juilliard and I get to audition for them in New York March 3,” he said.

He also is auditioning at three other colleges including the University of Cincinnati, Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

“I am excited to see how it turns out,” Kleven said.

“My hope is he’ll continue to contribute to music and represent our community in positive ways,” Hammersmith said.

