This glorious sunset repeated itself over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday were warm and wonderful. With moderate weather forecasts, La Juntans knew to soak up the sun. On Saturday, people were out shopping and getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

The weekend was great for picnicking outdoors and grilling in the back yard, too. The City Park was full of geese enjoying the warm weather around the pond and skateboarders enjoying the rare warm weather in mid-winter. But with the beginning of the work week, winter is back.

Punkustawney Phil said we will not have six more weeks of winter, but he lives in New England, and if he had been in the Arkansas Valley, he would have seen his shadow.

