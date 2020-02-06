U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said Thursday in Pueblo that the country needs to come together in the wake of President Trump being acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate of charges that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed Congress as it probed his attempts to pressure Ukraine into political investigations.

"I think it's time for this country to come together and move forward. Today, we talked about the Arkansas Valley Conduit and what we can do for this project and getting it completed. I think the people of this state and this country are tired of the partisanship, they are tired of the bickering, and they are tired of the dysfunction. And now we as a country can come together and move forward," Gardner said.

The senator was in Pueblo Thursday to talk about funding he helped secure for the Arkansas Valley Conduit pipeline.

"There are countless other opportunities that we have to prove to the American people that we can do good things for this nation. Like permanent authorization land and water conservation. Like full funding of the Land and Water Conservation. Like the funding of the Arkansas Valley Conduit," Gardner said. "That's the kind of thing we need to focus on going forward."

Gardner, a first-term senator who faces a tough 2020 reelection bid, said he voted to acquit the president because, he said, Democrats failed to prove their case.

Gardner also has faced stiff criticism for voting against introducing more witnesses and documents in the Senate Impeachment Hearing.

"I hope that we can turn in the Senate to projects that have bipartisan support and that the bitterness and division that we saw over the last three weeks will be set aside and we can come together whether it's a highway funding program. I have legislation right now that would create a three-digit mental health hotline, the suicide prevention hotline ... This is going to save lives. Those are the kinds of things that we can come together and work on together to prove that division is not permanent, it's temporary," Gardner said.

Gardner also answered questions about Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

As Trump concluded his State of the Union address Tuesday night and the sound of clapping filled the House of Chambers, Pelosi stood up from her seat behind the president and ripped her copy of the State of the Union address in half. When asked why she did it, Pelosi said, “Because it was a manifesto of mis-truths.”

Gardner did not appreciate that.

"I was standing about 10 feet away from the speaker and I did not see that happen. In fact, I didn't learn about it until I had left the room and was able to look at my phone and see that somebody texted me and asked if I saw it," Gardner said.

"I was embarrassed. I was embarrassed for the country because you know, whether you voted for the president or you didn't vote for the president, we have to make sure that this country succeeds together and I think that tearing up of the State of the Union Address was symbolic of the division that has hurt this country for far too long.

"Lets come together. It's time to come together and do good things for the people of this state and this country, whether it's the Arkansas Valley Conduit, whether it's moving space command to Colorado Springs or the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction. There are things we can do each and every day that are good for this country. Leave the division behind. The people are tired of it."

