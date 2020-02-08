Send Business Announcements information to Karen Vigil at kvigil@chieftain.com.

Pueblo SCORE February Workshop

SCORE will hold its February workshop scheduled from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E Abriendo Ave. It also will be live-streamed with more information to come.

The workshop will focus on prototyping and patents.

For most inventors and entrepreneurs, prototyping a new product and understanding the process for obtaining a patent are expensive and tricky.

Mark Madic, Southern Colorado Innovation Link, and a representative from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Denver will present.

The workshop will focus on intellectual property.

Job search assistance at

Pueblo Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.co

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping a person from finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college, or get training.

The Pueblo Workforce Center is where one can access tools and resources, explore new career options, prepare for the workforce and learn about opportunities to connect to employment.