A bill being co-sponsored by Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia aimed at protecting utility consumers in the state has unanimously passed the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee.

Senate Bill 02-030, called Consumer Protections for Utility Consumers, now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill aims to increase transparency and regulate unfair utility company practices, according to its language.

"For too long, big corporations have pushed out the competition and levied control over their customers with exorbitant rates and low-quality services. This couldn't be more true in Colorado's utility industry, where consumers face surprise cut-offs, predatory billing practices, and out-of-control rate hikes," Garcia said in a statement. "This bill aims to empower residents and ensure accountability from utility companies by increasing transparency and prohibiting exploitative corporate behavior."

The bill would direct the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to begin a rule-making proceeding to adopt standard practices for gas and electric utilities to use when disconnecting service due to nonpayment, including when utility companies are allowed to turn off services, how they have to notify customers, as well as prohibit them from disconnecting resources during times of extreme heat or cold. The bill would also increase transparency by requiring utility companies to report how, why, and when they are disconnecting services, as well as report on those who require additional utilities for medical purposes.

