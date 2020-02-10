After some slow starts recently, the La Junta High School boys basketball team started fast when it hosted Buena Vista Friday at Tiger Gym.

The Tigers rode that fast start to victory as they defeated the Demons 44-34. It was La Junta's fourth straight win.

"We did pretty well tonight," said LJ coach Greg Lovato. "We still didn't take care of the ball like we needed to, but we were able to take care of business. We hit some shots tonight, so that was really helpful. So we did well."

Thomas Garcia gave the Tigers the early lead with a 3-point basket. Isaac Bearss scored Buena Vista's first points on a layup, but Trent Johnston made a layup, and Chance Oquist made two free throws to give La Junta a 7-2 lead.

A.J. Smithers ended the run with a jumper, but Oquist and Johnston both scored in the paint and the Tigers led 11-4 after the first quarter.

Johnston scored the first points of the second quarter, but Kik Molitor made two free throws. Garcia drained his second three of the game, and after Noah Alatorre scored a layup, Garcia connected from beyond the arc again. Dax Blair then scored a layup and La Junta led 23-9.

Dominic St. John and Phillips Rodgers both scored for Buena Vista, but Anthony Torrez and Oquist answered for a 27-13 advantage. Tucker Storms scored in the final minute for the Demons, but the Tigers led 27-15 at halftime.

Rodgers scored the first points of the third quarter, but Oquist scored underneath the basket, and Garcia buried his fourth trey of the game to extend the La Junta lead to 32-17.

Bearss hit a jumper for the Demons, but Oquist answered with a layup. Molitor and St. John both scored, however, Johnston also scored for the Tigers.

Bearss finished the quarter with a 3-pointer and La Junta's lead was cut to 36-26 at the end of the third.

Storms connected on a three to begin the fourth and reduce the Tigers' lead to 36-19. But Johnston scored again, and Garcia and Nathan Frankmore both swished 3-pointers to increase the lead to 44-29.

Buena Vista scored the final five points of the game, but could come no closer than the 10-point deficit.

Three Tigers scored in double figures and they were led by Garcia with 15 points — all on 3-pointers. Johnston and Oquist both scored 10.

La Junta (8-9, 6-4 Tri-Peaks League) will play at St. Mary's on Tuesday.

"We have to go to St. Mary's and they're No. 3 in our league right now," Lovato said. "So it's going to be a tough game, especially at their house. But we're playing pretty well right now and we have to keep it going. Hopefully, we can get the next two games and give us a chance at the four or five seed and have an opportunity to host a pigtail game or make the district tournament right away."

The C team game begins at 4 p.m., the JV game is at 5:30 p.m., and the varsity plays at 7 p.m.

La Junta 44, Buena Vista 34

Buena Vista — Rodgers 2 0-1 4, Storms 3 1-1 8, Bearss 4 0-2 9, Smithers 3 1-2 7, St. John 2 0-0 4, L. Reavis 0 0-0 0, Scott 0 0-0 0, Molitor 0 2-4 2, C. Reavis 0 0-0 0. Total 14 4-12 34.

3-point goals — Bearss 1, Storms 1.

La Junta — Garcia 5 0-0 15, Frankmore 1 0-0 3, Reeder 0 0-0 0, Johnston 5 0-2 10, Oquist 4 2-4 10, Blair 1 0-0 2, Alatorre 1 0-0 2, Torrez 1 0-0 2. Total 18 2-6 44.

3-point goals — Garcia 5, Frankmore 1.

Buena Vista 4 11 11 8 — 34

La Junta 11 16 9 8 — 44

Fouls — Buena Vista 10, La Junta 12.

