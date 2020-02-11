The Parks and Recreation Department is one of the many services provided to our community by the Pueblo West Metro District. Established back in 1969 when Pueblo West began, we continue to create many amazing amenities used by residents, including a sports community with our multiple programs for both children and adults to enjoy. Trails are a huge piece of the parks department that keep residents connected and active. We are fortunate to have 80% of our trail projects funded through transportation enhancement grants.

When the parks department was created, we did not have the number of residents we do now, nor the demand we have today. In 2005, the parks department decided to go through the process of developing a parks and recreation master plan. The Metro District hired a firm (EDAW) out of Fort Collins to work with the district in creating a master plan that would fit our community as well as help us move toward the National Park Standards. The first part to put together a Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) comprised of community members. These members represented diverse groups in our community that were considered stakeholders. An application process was used and from there the district narrowed it down to 15 individuals. Some of these citizens still serve on the CAC board today. The next step was to gather information through stakeholder meetings, public meetings, committee meetings, and working with the county to gather maps of our community. Once the data was compiled it was put into a plan that was presented and adopted by the board of directors.

The master plan included: mission, vision, goals, information on established parks, how many parks we would need with our population, where parks would be located, other facilities needed in our community, comprehensive trails map, sports and programs. The plan also took into consideration trends and other pertinent information that would guide our department.

Exciting projects such as Civic Center Park and our trails were direct results of having this master plan. It’s a valuable document we use and had updated in 2015, because the first plan was ten years old and since then, the district has developed some new amenities in our community over time.

When developing the trail system throughout Pueblo West, the master plan is our guide. The parks department also worked with PACOG, Pueblo County, State Parks, and the City of Pueblo to establish an even more comprehensive plan called the 2040 trails plan. This plan was developed with all entities to give its residents a way to commute without using our heavily traveled roadways.

Pueblo West’s first trail was created in 2002 with the McCulloch Main trail. Since then the parks department has been able to secure grants for approximately 13.61 miles of paved trails and received donations of another 6.1 miles of unpaved trails. In the next seven years there will be another 4.76 miles of trail that will be constructed and a possibility of 3.6 miles that was just applied for in January of 2020. All these trails are 80% funded through federal grant funds that can only be used for transportation alternatives with the district funding the other 20%.

The district’s newest trail that you might see being constructed is, TAP II. Located on the north side of Highway 50, it begins on the west side of Industrial Blvd. traveling north to Platteville. It is a 2.4 mile paved trail and is anticipated to be completed in April of this year and is in the master plan to create a great way to commute from the north side of Highway 50 to the south side. It ties to trails that have already been built and future trails to come.

It is an exciting time for our community, these trails are a huge asset and amenity that will be used for a long time.

Carol Cosby is director of Pueblo West Parks and Recreation. She can be contacted via email via telephone at 547-7400.