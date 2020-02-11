Editor’s note: The next monthly report (for February) will be issued Feb. 24, 2020. Weekly reports will begin April 6th for the 2020 season.

South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS — For the month of January 2020, topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 0 short, 52 adequate, and 48 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 56 adequate, and 43 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn harvested was 96 percent.

Winter wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 23 fair, 73 good, and 3 excellent.

Sunflowers harvested was 96 percent.

North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — For the month of January 2020, topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 0 short, 56 adequate, and 44 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 0 short, 56 adequate, and 44 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 21 fair, 66 good, and 10 excellent.

Corn harvested was 49 percent.

Sunflowers harvested was 67 percent.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 16 fair, 72 good, and 8 excellent. Cattle and calf death loss rated 3 percent heavy, 74 average, and 23 light. Calving progress was 5 percent complete.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 17 fair, 72 good, and 9 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 3 percent heavy, 64 average, and 33 light. Lambing progress was 8 percent complete.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 4 percent very short, 20 short, 67 adequate, and 9 surplus.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 82 adequate, and 17 surplus.

Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — For the month of January 2020, topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 11 short, 68 adequate, and 18 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short,

12 short, 71 adequate, and 14 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 31 fair, 54 good, and 5 excellent.