Coming into Thursday's game on a three-game losing streak, the 18th-ranked Otero Junior College men's basketball team was in need of a win.

The Rattlers got the win, but it wasn't easy as they defeated Lamar Community College 65-51.

"Coming off three tough losses on the road, we knew getting back at home and we're kind of a little more comfortable here," said OJC coach Cole Dewey. "It was definitely one we really needed. I'm glad we came out with it."

Marquise Johnson gave OJC the early lead with a layup, but Peter Turay tied the score. The Rattlers then ran off five straight points, including dunks by Romon Douglas-Watkins and Jonah Carrasco.

Pierre Johnson scored for the Runnin' Lopes, however, Otero ran off seven straight points for a 14-4 advantage. Turay split at the free throw line, but the Rattlers scored six consecutive points.

The teams exchanged 3-point baskets before OJC scored four points in a row. Turay scored in the paint again, but Jamal Harris and Jadukiss Soto both made threes for a 35-16 lead.

Lamar scored five points in a row. The Otero lead stood at 37-23, however, it scored the final four points of the half with Carrasco scoring on an alley-oop dunk just before the half expired.

The Rattlers led at the intermission 41-23.

The teams exchanged baskets for most of the beginning of the second half, but Lamar started a comeback by scoring seven unanswered points. Carrasco scored again, but Turay drove for a layup and added a free throw on two consecutive possessions and the Otero lead was reduced to 49-42.

Eoin Nelson ended the rally with a layup, however, the Lopes scored five consecutive points to pull within 51-47 with 6:02 left in the game.

Rayquawndis Mitchell ended the run with a 3-pointer and Marquise Johnson drove for a layup. Douglas-Watkins added a fast-break dunk, and he then made a layup and two free throws, and the Rattlers lead grew to 62-47.

Mitchell made three free tosses for a 65-47 advantage. Lamar scored the final four points of the game.

"Lamar has a lot of fight in them," Dewey said. "I told our guys at halftime that it was not going to be an easy game. We just need to keep battling one possession at at time, and I thought we did that and came away with the win."

Douglas-Watkins led the Rattlers with 15 points, and Mitchell scored 13.

OJC outrebounded Lamar 44-38. Nelson was the leading rebounder with nine, and Douglas-Watkins had eight.

The Rattlers were also proficient at the line making 13 out of 15 attempts.

Turay led Lamar with 18 points, followed by Blayton Williams with 16 and Veron Kalonji with 10.

Otero (20-4, 4-2 NJCAA Region IX South) will travel to Trinidad State on Tuesday.

"Trinidad's playing well and it's another rivalry game for us," Dewey said. "So it's back on the road for three more games next week."

Otero 65, Lamar 51

Lamar — Wilson 0-3 0-2 0, Williams 5-15 3-3 16, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Maldonado 1-7 2-4 4, Turay 5-11 8-12 18, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Kalonji 4-9 0-0 10, Rufus 0-1 2-2 2, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0. total 16-55 15-23 51.

3-point goals — Wilson 0-1, Williams 3-7, Johnson 0-1, Maldonado 0-3, Turay 0-3, Henry 0-1, Davis 0-2, Kalonji 2-4, Barrett 0-2. Total 5-24.

Otero — Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Douglas-Watkins 6-14 3-4 15, Vidal 1-7 1-1 3, Carrasco 4-8 0-0 8, Elliott-Sewell 1-3 0-0 2, Soto 3-9 0-0 7, Lucero 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-7 7-7 13, Nelson 2-6 0-0 4. Total 24-63 13-15 65.

3-point goals — Harris 1-2, Douglas-Watkins 0-5, Vidal 0-5, Elliott-Sewell 0-1, Soto 1-4, Mitchell 2-7. Total 4-24.

Halftime score — Otero 41, Lamar 23. Rebounds — Lamar 38 (Turay 11), Otero 44 (Nelson 9). Fouls — Lamar 16, Otero 20. Technical foul — Johnson (OJC). Turnovers — Lamar 11, Otero 6.

