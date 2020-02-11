Broomfield, Colo. - Colorado is known for its abundant sunshine, and those sunny days are ideal for growing greenhouse vegetables and herbs. There are 236 farms in Colorado growing vegetables and fresh-cut herbs under more than 1.8 million square feet of glass or other protection. Look for Colorado herbs at your local grocery store or at restaurants across the state.

Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown in the state. The following recipe is provided by Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., of 5280 Culinary, LLC.

Colorado Herb Pesto

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup fresh oregano leaves

1 cup fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup fresh chervil leaves

1/4 cup fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup fresh marjoram leaves

1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves

1/2 cup unsalted pistachios, toasted

4 lemons, zested

1/4 cup Pecorino Romano cheese

6 garlic cloves

3/4 cup olive oil

Sea salt to taste

White pepper to taste

Place all ingredients except oil, salt and pepper into a food processor, and mix well. Slowly add the oil until the mixture has a paste consistency. Season with sea salt and white pepper to taste. Enjoy with grilled fish or grilled vegetable kabobs. Store covered in the refrigerator and stir before each use. It is normal for the mixture to separate.

Enjoy with a glass of Colorado wine such as Moscato from Whitewater Hill Vineyards in Grand Junction, Colorado. This wine is part of the 2019 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection, which includes wines that best represent Colorado’s wine industry as selected by a panel of national and Colorado wine professionals.

Visit coloradoproud.org for a complete list of recipes.