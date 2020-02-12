SCPS reschedules

Photography show

The Southern Colorado Photography Society and Pueblo City-County Library District will host an opening reception of the 2020 Annual Photography Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Ryals Room, fourth floor, at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The show, originally scheduled for Feb. 7 was canceled due to the library’s closure that day due to weather conditions.

St. Mary-Corwin to hold

blood drive Monday

Centura Health-St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, in coordination with Vitalant, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot in front of the hospital’s breast center at 1008 Minnequa Ave.

To schedule an appointment, call the Vitalant Appointment Center at 800-365-0006, ext. 2, or sign up online at vitalant.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Participants should eat a substantial meal and be well-hydrated prior to donating. All donors must bring a photo ID in order to donate.

ACPC to hold

young adults classes

A Caring Pregnancy Center Life Services and Women’s Clinic is offering the program, A Promising Future, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through April 8 at 500 Colorado Ave.

A Promising Future is a comprehensive, wrap-around program designed to equip emerging adults with core psycho-social education, skill development and resources to successfully transition into adulthood. The program includes The Diamond Standard — a 10-session, 15-hour success development curriculum — reinforced by the Success-oriented Adult Mentoring (SAM) program and a case-managed community referral system.

A Promising Future has developed a continuum of services designed to support emerging adults, ages 15-29, as they navigate through the challenges of forming healthy relationships and establishing solid education and career paths.

The program is being facilitated by master trainer and client advocate Jeanay Stiles.

Classes are free and open to the public with a simple registration. Many of the classes qualify as fulfillment for community service requirements. Participants may earn up to $100 in gift cards for attending the classes.

For more information or to register, call or text 544-9312.

Wilz Trauma Symposium

set for March 7

The 19th annual Wilz Trauma Symposium is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7 in the Student Center- Fortino Ballroom at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Presented by the Centura Health-St. Mary-Corwin Health Foundation and Emergency & Trauma Services department, the symposium honors Dr. Bill Wilz, who served as trauma medical director at St. Mary-Corwin until his death in 1999.

The event provides medical professionals from throughout Southern Colorado the opportunity to improve their skills in trauma, critical care and emergency medicine while exploring the latest in leading-edge trauma and emergency topics.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Jodie Taylor, MD/FACS, who served as the trauma and critical care director at the Medical Center of Aurora from 2006-15 and was an in-house trauma surgeon during the Aurora theater shooting tragedy in 2012. Taylor currently is a general surgeon at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

Cost to register is $90 for physicians, $55 for nurses, $45 for EMS, and $20 for students. The cost includes continental breakfast, lunch and snacks.

There are no refunds. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Participants must register by Friday to receive a discount.

Participants may register online at reg.abcsignup.com/reg/event_page.aspx?ek=0028-0016-8cd3cdb53fe749179e700ed010ccae7c.

Free pre-conference training will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6, at PCC, featuring the Flight for Life Colorado Mobile Simulations Unit.

One woman, one vote;

portrayal of Jeannette Rankin

Actor and scholar Mary Jane Bradbury will portray Jeannette Rankin, the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress, at three Denver-area venues and one venue in Pueblo as part of a Colorado Humanities tour to celebrate the centennial year of women earning the right to vote in U.S. elections.

This portrayal focuses on Rankin’s rise to political prominence during the volatile political climate of the last years of the suffrage fight and her legacy of courage as a pioneering woman politician.

In partnership with the Pueblo City-County Library District and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Colorado Humanities will present this living history portrayal at 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, fourth floor, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, go to coloradohumanities.org.