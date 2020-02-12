The snow keeps falling and falling and falling.

Pueblo has received so much snow so far in February that the city is on pace to have one of its snowiest Februaries in recorded history.

Through Tuesday, there had been 8.9 inches of snow that blanketed the city, making the first 11 days of this February the third snowiest in Pueblo history and the second snowiest of the last two centuries, according to the National Weather Service's Pueblo office. Pueblo has received even more snow so far than Colorado Springs, where 7.5 inches have been tallied through the same time frame.

The only years that saw more snow from Feb. 1-11 in Pueblo have been 1989 and 1897 when there was 11.1 and 10.7 inches respectively. In 2011, 8.4 inches of snow fell in Pueblo over that same time period. And to round out the top five, 1948 saw 7.7 inches of snowfall.

The snowfall so far this year puts Pueblo on pace to have one of the snowiest overall Februaries in history if the conditions keep up.

The top three snowiest Februaries ever in Pueblo are 2015, when 23.5 inches was recorded; 1894, when there was 20.1 inches; and 1939, when there was 17.8 inches, according to the weather service.

The steady stream of snow in February comes on the heels of an unusually dry January in the city. There was only 0.4 inches through all of January, which was 6.3 inches below what's normal for January and tied this year's January with two other years as the fifth least snowiest in Pueblo's history.

More snow was forecast for Pueblo on Wednesday night, as the weather service said there was a 50% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, though, with sunny skies expected from Thursday through Sunday and temperatures increasing throughout the week.

