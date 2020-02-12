Lynn Jones, 81, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, in La Junta, Colo. She was born June 25, 1938, in Perkins Okla., to Charles N. and Thelma J. (Gibbons) Reed.

The family moved to Colorado and settled near La Junta. Lynn attended Fort Bent school, Herren Junior High and La Junta High School, graduating in 1956. She married the cowboy of her dreams Raymond L. Jones on Aug. 29, 1957, and they raised three children who all became Kids Rodeo Champions: Clinton, Raelynn and Justin.

They tried their luck at ranching in Burlington and Kim, Colo., before moving back to La Junta where they raised horses and managed the Travel Inn and then the Midtown Motel. After Raymond passed away on May 9, 2008, Lynn became the Residence Manager of Tri-County Housing in La Junta where she served for 13 years.

Lynn had a special knack for solving complaints. With her beautiful smile and cheerful personality she brightened the day for anyone who came in contact with her. We miss the "bling" she added to our lives.

Lynn and Raymond loved their Kim ranch, the great outdoors, and all animals, especially horses and dogs. They attended the Southern Baptist Church.

Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Thelma Reed, her husband, Raymond Jones, brother, Bobby Reed, son, Clinton Ray Jones, daughter-in-law, Harmonie Hilton Jones.

She is survived by her sister Darlene Coon of Raton, N.M., daughter Raelynn Darnell, son Justin Jones, son-in-law Gary Darnell and sister-in-law Mary Jane Reed, all of La Junta, granddaughter Amanda Jones of Las Animas, grandson Brock Darnell of La Junta, granddaughter Stephanie Darnell of Aurora, Neb., three great grandchildren, Dakota Walker and Bristol and Alyssa Darnell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice. There will be a memorial service at a later date, with inurnment at Higbee Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at JonesJustin805@gmail.com. Science Care of Arizona is in charge of arrangements.