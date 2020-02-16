The estate of longtime Fowler resident, Barbaralu Hough Smith, recently distributed cash bequests to the Fowler Historical Society and Fowler United Methodist Church. Mrs. Smith was an integral part of the Fowler community, serving many organizations throughout her lifetime, namely the Fowler Methodist Church, Fowler Historical Society, Fowler Library, Business & Professional Women’s Club plus many other areas. She passed away in January of 2019, providing these bequests at the time of her passing.

The Personal Representative for the Estate, Jonathan Fox, stated, “Barbaralu loved the Fowler Community and the people and organizations that make it a great place to live. Whether living here or other parts of the world, she never forgot her roots and continued her entire life to support those organizations with her service and resources. She was a giving person and loved people. She is greatly missed.”

The organizations named in the bequests each received checks in the amount of $10,000. Shown receiving these on behalf of the organizations were, Cheryl Smith for the Fowler United Methodist Church and Lisa Hammel for the Fowler Historical Society. Fox concluded, “These organizations were greatly surprised and pleased at the generosity shown by Mrs. Smith—it helps them continue to do great work in the community”.