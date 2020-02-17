Otero Junior College will soon be offering its second eight-week Nurse Aide program for Spring Semester. The next eight-week session will run from March 10 through May 1. Students will complete eight-weeks of class and one week of clinical experience. This program is offered on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.



The Nurse Aide program prepares students to work in nursing assistant positions. Students who complete the two-course program successfully are eligible to apply and test for State Nursing Assistant Certification. The Nurse Aide program complies with the Colorado State Board of Nursing rules for Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) education, training and practice.

“This is a great program that offers many employment opportunities upon completion,” said Terry Hogue, Nurse Aide program faculty. “This is a time-saving option for individuals looking to increase their skillset in a short amount of time. Enrollment is now open for this session, so I encourage anyone who is interested in getting their CNA certification to enroll soon,” said Hogue.



For those interested in enrolling in the program, financial assistance is available for those who qualify through the Colorado Workforce Center. The Colorado Workforce Center may be able to assist with a wide range of costs ranging from tuition and fees to uniforms and supplies needed for the course. The Workforce Center can also assist with fees for certification as well as some travel and other training-related expenses. To receive for funding from the Colorado Workforce Center, applicants must meet with representatives from the Colorado Workforce Center prior to classes starting. For more information about the funds available call the Colorado Workforce Center at 719-383-3191. For more information on the Nurse Aide program or to enroll, contact the OJC Nursing Office at 719-384-6898 or visit the Nursing Office, located in Life Science, Room 133 on the OJC campus.





